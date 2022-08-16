Savannah Guthrie Gets Her Kitchen Organized by The Home Edit: A 'Flood of Relief and Joy'

"Savannah really wanted to purge and edit down the items in her kitchen," said Shaina Burrell in PEOPLE's sneak peak of the fall issue of The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing

By
Published on August 16, 2022
Savannah Guthrie feature on The Home Edit
Photo: Brittany Ambridge/The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing

Savannah Guthrie has turned to her favorite experts for some help with her NYC home.

In a sneak peak for the fall issue of The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing, the TODAY Show co-anchor, 50, gets a kitchen overhaul courtesy of the celebrity-favorite organizers. (The Home Edit magazine is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.)

The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who launched their magazine last spring, dispatched an organizing team comprised of Shaina Burrell, Sumner Canfield and Jennifer Valdez to Guthrie's Lower Manhattan apartment with two main goals: to make the kitchen more cooking-friendly and help it function better as a hub for her family. The TV personality shares the home with husband Michael Feldman and their kids Vale, 8, and Charley, 5.

"Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy," Guthrie says of her kitchen's transformation in the issue (available for pre-sale on August 23).

A major pain point for the family was their freezer. "The freezer was absolutely like a cold trash can," Guthrie jokes. "Things got thrown in there, and it was like an archaeological expedition to go in and clean it out." To prevent this from happening again, the experts organized all the items into categories for sweets, smoothies, veggies, and meat.

The experts also focused on "creating zones" for the family. For example, a shallow cabinet near the oven and cooktop became a "dinner cabinet" so that anyone cooking could quickly access go-to ingredients. Among the items are oils, sauces and dry goods in clear bins and spices line up in a vertical rack.

As for how the TODAY anchor feels about the new setup, she says "Now it's even more inspiring and less intimidating for me to start cooking and to really try to get into this new area of my life because everything's organized." She adds, "I know where it is, and I can see it. And that makes a huge difference."

"Now it's up to us to keep up with it and make sure that, if they did a surprise visit in a year, it would still look just as good as it does right now," Guthrie adds.

The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing's fall issue will be available for pre-sale on August 23 on Magazines.com.

