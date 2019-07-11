The Chrisley kids are all grown up and living in a home of their own!

Ahead the of the season 2 premiere of Growing up Chrisley, in which Nashville natives Chase, 23, and Savannah Chrisley, 21, prove their independence by moving cross-country to Los Angeles, the siblings opened the doors to their new West Coast space in a behind-the-scenes clip premiering exclusively with PEOPLE.

Chase starts off with a peek into their shared kitchen. “I don’t know who cleans this, but this is our kitchen,” he jokes, as he shows off a white rectangular island. In a clip from the show that takes place in the room, he watches younger sister Savannah make waffles and notes, “My mom’s not here so Savannah will be picking up the slack.”

“I ain’t your momma!” Savannah replies.

Next, he shows off the living room, which features a large fireplace, a rustic coffee table and a white Chesterfield sofa: “When Savannah’s not eating her feelings on the couch, Elliot’s probably asleep there or I’m watching a game,” he says.

He also shows off his “favorite part of the house” — a backyard entertainment area complete with a pool, a hot tub, a gazebo and some tropical landscaping.

The final two stops on the home tour are Savannah and Chase’s bedrooms where he says “all the magic happens” (for him, at least).

In Savannah’s room, which includes a white-and-blue printed comforter and floor-to-ceiling windows, he notes, “This is where no magic happens,” he adds. “At least it better not be happening.”

In December 2018, Savannah became engaged to Winnipeg Jets hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who makes a cameo in the exclusive home tour clip, along with his future father-in-law, Todd Chrisley.

Kerdiles popped the question on Christmas Eve surrounded by friends and family in Nashville. Savannah told PEOPLE that the 25-year-old Orange County, California, native has always been a romantic at heart.

“[When we first started dating], he took me to a really nice dinner in San Diego, sat me down and was like, ‘I don’t really do this, but will you be my girlfriend?’ And I was like, ‘You just asked me to be your girlfriend!’ In the grand scheme of things, yeah, it’s pretty cute. But like, no one does that anymore,” Savannah told PEOPLE.

“I mean, he’s just so calm and that’s the huge difference,” she added. “I grew up in a crazy house and I’m crazy, so to have someone that’s calm and balances me out, it’s great. We like to say I’m my dad [Todd Chrisley] and Nic is my mom [Julie Chrisley]. That’s kind of the same dynamics there, so it’s kind of cool.”

The second season of Growing Up Chrisley premieres August 6th at 10:30 p.m. EST on USA Network.