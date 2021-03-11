Sarah Silverman Lists Sleek West Hollywood Condo for $1.8 Million — See Inside!
The comedian and podcast host's West Coast home base is just off the famed Sunset Strip
Sarah Silverman is putting her luxurious West Hollywood home on the market.
The comedian, 50, has listed her spacious condo for $1.795 million, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Cory Weiss of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
The artfully designed and decorated unit is part of the Empire West complex just off the Sunset Strip and offers celebrity-friendly amenities including a new rooftop pool and clubhouse, valet parking, a 24-hour concierge, a full gym and a tennis court.
The Sarah Silverman Podcast host's home has a living room with a sliding door that leads out to a balcony with an incredible skyline view and an updated kitchen has custom cabinetry and tile as well as top-of-the-line appliances.
The primary bedroom boasts custom woodwork, a full-size dressing room and custom closets as well as a private balcony. The en suite bath includes a soaking tub and walk-in shower. The unit also features an office space that can serve as a second bedroom and several large areas for entertaining.
The star has a New York City home base as well. She was spotted cheering on essential workers from the fire escape of an East Village apartment in April and May, according to the Daily Mail.
Staying home also had an unexpected silver lining for the actress: she met her boyfriend during the pandemic while playing video games online.
"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again," she shared during an October 2020 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I was in New York, so at 7 we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape . . . Then at 7:05, I'd put my headset on and I'd kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend!"
Silverman didn't name the guy at the time but said someone she knew "peripherally" through mutual friends direct-messaged her on Twitter offering to play together online.
