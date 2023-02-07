Sarah Paulson Shows Off Her 500-Square-Foot Mobile Home in Malibu — See Inside!

Sarah Paulson's Malibu home may be the size of an average one-bedroom apartment in New York City, but it's got something Manhattanites only dream of — the beach right outside the front door!

In the March issue of Architectural Digest, the American Horror Story alum shares a look inside her 500-square-foot trailer-turned-hideaway, where she found herself unexpectedly drawn, shortly after putting the finishing touches on her primary L.A. residence.

"It was January, and the tide was so far out that the beach felt like a moonscape," Paulson, 48, told the outlet of a life-changing visit to Malibu. "The cliffs and the water and the light were so beautiful, and my dog went bananas. The ocean never called to me. I'm the person who's afraid there's a shark in my bathtub. But the beach was stunning. How did I live here for so many years and not understand the beauty of the coastline?"

The property she found was actually a 500 sq. ft. trailer, though a trailer in Malibu isn't quite the same as one elsewhere. In fact, fashion designer Betsy Johnson and actress Minnie Driver also own charming mobile homes there.

Jenna Peffley/Architectural Digest

With space more at a premium, Paulson teamed up with interior designer Amy Kehoe and Jeff Spiegel of Heartwood Construction + Design to help transition the petite hideaway into an elegant retreat — complete with brass hardware and fixtures, wide-plank engineered pine floors and shiplap walls. Plum-colored paint on the home's facade was the perfect complement to the "jewel-box" interior, Kehoe told AD .

"There's a theme that's echoing here: Because the home is so contained and small in scale, it makes certain risks feel less risky," the designer said.

Simon Watson/Architectural Digest

Yet the three-room home has a soothing vibe as well, with white walls, and stone kitchen countertops featuring a green vein that reminded Paulson of the sea foam just outside.

Transom windows at the top of the room add light to the space, while bohemian textiles from Pat McGann and furnishings from Waka Waka and Green River Project complete the look.

Paulson said her "tiny, tiny ship's cabin of a bedroom" capitalizes on another theme for the cozy space, "where every single thing serves a very specific purpose," and even the floor-to-ceiling pink zellige-tile bathroom exudes elegance, with its scene-stealing Italian rock-crystal sconces.

"There's no disconnect between Sarah's personal style and her home style," Kehoe said. "She is really dialed in and has excellent taste in all things, and there is a current femininity to her style that's so modern and thoughtful."

