Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Beloved' Hamptons Beach House Will Be a Vacation Rental — See Inside

The house is available to rent for a two-day getaway for $19.98, a nod to the year Parker stepped into the shoes of Carrie Bradshaw, as part of a Booking.com promotion

Published on August 11, 2022 02:37 PM
Photo: Courtesy BOOKING.COM

Sarah Jessica Parker has a new role — vacation rental host!

The Sex and the City star will offer a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy vacation to two lucky fans: a two-night stay in her charming 1940s Hamptons beach cottage.

Her home, located in the town of Amagansett, New York, will be available to book on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET via Booking.com on a first come, first served basis. The lucky guests will only have to pay $19.98 for the stay, a nod to the year Parker began her role as Bradshaw.

"When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property's close proximity to the beach," Parker shares.

Courtesy BOOKING.COM

According to the property listing, her 1,200-square-foot house includes highlights like a fireplace and home bar, an expansive deck leading to a private backyard, and a pathway to a private beach.

Courtesy BOOKING.COM

The homey-cottage also contains an eclectic collection of furniture that's personal to the actress and her family.

"We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues and fun gatherings. It was designed with love, relaxation and happy times in mind," says the And Just Like That star.

Courtesy BOOKING.COM

The house guests will get to dress like Carrie Bradshaw on their vacation thanks to a dreamy closet full of shoes designed by the actress herself.

Courtesy BOOKING.COM

Parker is excited for fans to experience all that her home has to offer, she says: "We're excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway."

