And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million

The two-level home belonged to the Sex and the City actress in the 1990s, just before she married her husband Matthew Broderick

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 01:57 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
Photo: Interior Marketing Group

A New York City penthouse formerly owned by Sarah Jessica Parker has officially hit the market — and it's certainly Carrie Bradshaw-worthy!

The Sex and the City star, 57, lived in the Tribeca property in the 1990s and moved out around the time she married her husband of 25 years, Matthew Broderick, in 1997, according to Interior Marketing Group, who staged the home. It boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for $5.5 million.

The listing is held by Claudia Saez-Fromm and Mark David Fromm of the Corcoran Group.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
Interior Marketing Group

On the upper level of the two-story dwelling, a combined dining and living area is illuminated by an expansive set of windows overlooking the celebrity-favorite Lower Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca.

The kitchen features skylights, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge, while the den offers a cozy space for entertaining guests.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
Interior Marketing Group

The lower level contains three bedrooms and a media room with a built-in home theater. In the primary suite, a walk-in closet adds to the spacious room along with double windows. The connecting bathroom features dual sinks.

Views of the city skyline, including the iconic Woolworth Building, can be enjoyed from the private rooftop deck.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
Interior Marketing Group

While Parker may have let go of her Tribeca property decades ago, she still calls New York her home. She's currently filming in the city for And Just Like That… season 2.

On Thursday, photos of Parker on set showed the actress having a run-in with a cyclist, leaving fans to question whether it was a scripted scene or a genuinely shocking moment for Parker. The actress was dressed in a stylish Carrie Bradshaw getup, which she showed off in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Carrie's version of blue suede shoes. X, SJ," she wrote alongside the photo.

While the first season of the show documented Carrie's newly widowed life as a single woman in New York City, fans were overjoyed when Parker confirmed the return of John Corbett's character, Aidan Shaw, in season 2.

"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight in reference to Corbett's return to the show. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore." Fans can get more of Aidan and Carrie's love story on season 2, which is expected to premiere in summer 2023.

