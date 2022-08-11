Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Amazon Wedding Registry Is Full of Affordable Home Finds That Shoppers Love

You've probably seen Sarah Hyland grace your screen in movies or television shows, such as Modern Family, and Wells Adams on season 12 of The Bachelor or as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. The match made in TV heaven is tying the knot this year after getting engaged in July of 2019, and they just shared their Amazon wedding registry.

The lovebirds curated a selection of items meant to give fellow engaged couples inspiration for their wedding registries. It also serves as a resource for wedding guests to find great gifts for newlyweds at reasonable prices. The list includes items from different categories such as bed and bath, kitchen, outdoors, and home essentials. Best of all, Hyland and Adams chose plenty of budget-friendly items, starting at just $17.

Shop Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Amazon Wedding Registry

If you're looking for bathroom finds, the couple included this Turkish cotton bath towel set, which has more than 11,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer, who has a friend getting married, noted that they'll be a "very useful gift" for newlyweds.

Another shopper-loved item from their list? These Egyptian cotton bed sheets that have been deemed the "most comfortable" by several of the thousands of reviewers who have given them a perfect rating. They come in all of the standard bed sizes and there are 40 patterns and colors to choose from.

The couple's list is also chock-full of several highly-rated kitchen and home essentials. One under-$100 gift you can't go wrong with is the Cuisinart food processor. It comes in three sizes and has sharp chopping discs and blades that one person said will "slice anything you throw into it."

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is by far one of the most popular countertop staples, making it another great gift if you want to splurge. It comes with a stainless steel bowl that holds up to 6 quarts, along with several different mixing attachments, which can be used for making all kinds of goodies.

If outdoor essentials are a high priority, the couple added this set of outdoor string lights to their registry. They have a whopping 37,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. "I am so happy with these lights," one customer said. "They provided plenty of light without being overly bright."

For the DIY-ers, this 57-piece tool set has just about everything you need. One reviewer noted how it makes a great first kit for entry-level home owners. "Perfect little set with just the right amount of tools," they said. "Everything goes in its place and it's small enough to store under a sink or in a cabinet (hall tree, front closet)."

Keep scrolling to shop and get inspired by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding registry on Amazon.

Buy It! Qute Home 4-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set, $44.99 (orig.$64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hans Grill Baking Stone For Pizzas, $26.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, $96.79; amazon.com

Buy It! Dowan 8-Ounce Ramekins, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cuisinart Elemental Small Food Processor, $99.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Vitamix Immersion Blender, $149.95; amazon.com

Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $549.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Kasentex Quilt Mini Set-Stone Bedspread, $49.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler, $200; amazon.com

Buy It! Mueller French Press Double Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Maker, $28.47 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Isiler Roller Pasta Maker, $36.99 (orig. 55.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Brightown Outdoor String Lights, $15.25 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Utopia Towels Cotton Banded Bath Mats, $18.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Craftsman Home Tool Kit, $54.98; amazon.com

