The celebrity chef recently moved out of her New York home that she once shared with former partner Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Sandra Lee Is Working Through 'Grief and Pain' After Move: 'I’ve Decided to Get Back to Me'

Sandra Lee is focusing on herself in the wake of her move to California

The celebrity chef, 54, opened up to her Instagram followers in a candid post on Thursday after moving out of her New York home, which she once shared with her former partner Governor Andrew Cuomo, and flying to the West Coast, where she'll now live.

Sharing photos of Christmas gifts she wrapped in her new home, Lee said in the caption of her post that she is focusing on the positives in life and has "decided to get back to me," after a trying few days packing up and saying goodbye to her Westchester County house.

Lee noted that while she's been "very fortunate" in life, "there are times when we all have to go through the grief and the pain the gift of living will surely bring."

"My feelings have been in storage for so so so long simply trying to suck it up and get through it all and smile every single day for the cameras," she continued. "I appreciate you giving me a moment to be vulnerable and human and now I would like to give you a gift."

She explained that she plans to share five favorite holiday ideas over the next five days. "I’ve decided to get back to me, or at least part of me," the creative star wrote, adding she hopes to still be "Aunt Sandy Claus" this year.

Last Wednesday, Lee was photographed loading her things into a U-Haul near her New York residence, dubbed "Lily Pond," which sold in October. She listed the home for $2 million in May 2019, sparking speculation about an impending split with Cuomo. The pair announced they were parting ways after 14 years together in September 2019.

Lee said an emotional goodbye to the property, sharing on Instagram, "Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home."

In a 2019 feature in PEOPLE, Lee touted the 1940 Colonial-style four-bedroom that she restored and updated "smells like cookies and feels like heaven."

She recently purchased a property in Malibu for $3.38 million. She also owns a home in nearby Beverly Hills.

After arriving in California on Monday, the Made From Scratch author said on Instagram that she let her emotions out on the plane ride after "stuffing it for so long."