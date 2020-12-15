"I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home," Sandra Lee wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday

Sandra Lee Loads Up a U-Haul Van as She Moves Out of Home She Once Shared with Andrew Cuomo

Sandra Lee is saying goodbye to "Lily Pond," the beloved home she once shared with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The celebrity chef, 54, was spotted on Wednesday loading her possessions into a U-Haul van near the Westchester County, NY, residence. Lee was seen in a black outfit and matching face mask as she loaded up a moving truck.

Lee spoke about bidding farewell to the four-bedroom, Colonial-style home on her Instagram, writing in a heartfelt tribute to the property: "Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond."

"I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home," she continued, posting an image of the house's exterior. "I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme."

In another post, Lee said her "last moments on Lily Pond were very BitterSweet."

"I walked around the outside of my beautiful home —I wanted to drink in every angle and remember the beautiful moments that were spent in every place," she wrote. "I stopped at the top of the hill where I planted one of 6 tree lines of evergreen trees and 200 daffodil bulbs —-I just looked at the house, I prayed the next owners would be kind to it and love it as I did—- I cried and cried."

The Made From Scratch author went on to share that she had "said bye to every single room in the house and thanked each for giving us love and shelter, a warm place to grow and a true home to be happy."

"It was a most amazing experience and I absolutely know that House and all of its 3 beautiful acres loved us too!" she concluded her note.

Lee purchased the 1940 property in 2008, updating its design and incorporating her own family heirlooms while maintaining the home's history by keeping the original brick floors, doorknobs and hardware.

According to a real estate listing on Estately, the roughly 4,000 square-foot home has four bedrooms but "lives like a six-bedroom home," with plenty of space in which to entertain, including three dining areas, a finished basement, home gym, and oversized kitchen.

Lee invited PEOPLE into the New York home in 2019, sharing all of the details that made it so special — including copies of letters from the Founding Fathers on display in the dining room and a collection of china passed down from her grandmother.

"It smells like cookies and feels like heaven," Lee said of the residence in an April 2019 feature with PEOPLE.

Though Lee owns the home, she shared it with Cuomo, 63, for a period during their 14-year relationship, which ended in September 2019.

The estate went on the market in May 2019 for $2 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. It sold in October 2020 for $1.85 million, according to Page Six.

Following her split from Cuomo, Lee began a move to California, purchasing a beachfront house in Malibu for $3.38 million.