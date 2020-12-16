The celebrity chef was photographed last week loading her belongings into a U-Haul van as she prepped for her move

Sandra Lee Says She Cried During the Plane Ride to California After Moving Out of New York Home

Sandra Lee is starting over.

The celebrity chef, 54, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she has arrived in California after moving out of her Westchester County, New York, home over the past week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am in Malibu -watched 'little women' on the flight -decided I am Jo! Although Jo would have never cried all the way home.." Lee wrote in the caption for a selfie.

The Made From Scratch author shared that she let her emotions out on the plane ride after "stuffing it for so long."

"It’s all been too much-the last 6 years have just been too much..please God let 2021 be good for us all.." she continued, adding that she received a COVID-19 test as soon as she arrived in Los Angeles and plans for a vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, soon.

Adding that she is finishing her evening with "bath and bed with some Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and saltines," which she called the "ultimate comfort meal," Lee finished the post by writing, "Then the sun will come up tomorrow! Nite xo."

Earlier on Tuesday, Lee shared in another post that she is "exhausted" from moving out of "Lilly Pond," which she once shared with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Its sunny in the city as I leave NY for the Christmas Holiday which I will spend in Arizona with my family," she wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone for their love and support. I have tried to handle all that has happened in the last 15 months with Grace and Honor and Dignity...... being thoughtful of everyone’s feelings."

"Lilly pond blessed me with the Wind on my back so When I land I start a new life fill with possibilities both personally and professionally. It’s exciting...so when I board my flight today I take all your love and good wishes with me.. Thank you all for being so kind. With so so so much love and appreciation ———onward and upward! Xo Sandy!"

Lee was photographed loading her belongings into a U-Haul van last Wednesday and bid farewell to the four-bedroom, Colonial-style home with an Instagram post.

"Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond," she wrote on Monday of the 1940 property, which she purchased in 2008. The estate went on the market in May 2019 for $2 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. It sold in October 2020 for $1.85 million, according to Page Six.

"I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever," she wrote.