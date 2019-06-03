Sandra Lee and her partner New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are selling their shared Westchester home, but the listing isn’t a sign of relationship troubles despite rumors, she says.

In April, Lee opened up to PEOPLE about the six-bedroom, six-bathroom property that she calls “Lily Pond.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We worked hard to make sure that we honored the home,” Lee, 52, said of the 4,129-square-foot estate, which was built in 1940, and is currently on the market for $2 million with Harriet Libov of Houlihan Lawrence.

In renovating, Lee and Cuomo, 61, decided to keep many original features, including the brick floors, doorknobs and “bulky, beautiful” hardware, while adding in an array of family heirlooms and plenty of what she calls “places to plop.”

David A. Land

“It’s very cozy in here, even though there are a lot of references to history and politics and sort of a gravitas,” she said. The “Founding Fathers dining room,” for example showcases framed copies of letters from George Washington, James Madison and others, along with an antique wooden refrigerator and 19th-century ballot box.

RELATED: Michael Douglas Narrates Real Estate Video In Hopes of Finding Buyer for $32.4 Million Mansion

David A. Land

The Semi-Homemade creator wanted the home to feel warm and welcoming, telling PEOPLE that is “smells like cookies and feels like heaven.” The couple also decorate the home with Cuomo’s three daughters from his past marriage (Michaela, 21, and twins Mariah and Cara, 24) in mind.

“I think the most important thing, when you put a house together, is to make sure it reflects your family, and what your family stands for,” she said. “I want anyone and everyone who comes in here to feel like this is their home.”

David A. Land

RELATED: Christie Brinkley Sells One of Her Two $15 Million+ Mansions Less Than 8 Miles Apart — See Inside!

In May, a source close to Cuomo and Lee told PEOPLE that speculation of a split began circulating after the couple listed the home.

“She is selling the house and that’s what started the rumor mill,” a friend of the couple said. “At the moment they both reside at Lily Pond and will continue to do so until the home sells.”

The source continued, “She’s downsizing because it’s too much work maintaining and she doesn’t have staff and does it herself,” adding, “She’s also is selling her place in Georgia. She’s busy on so many different, new TV productions and caring for some sick family members.”

Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo with Cuomo's 3 daughters form a previous marriage Instagram/Sandra Lee

Lee also denied to PEOPLE that she and Cuomo had split, telling PEOPLE, “We are still very much together.”

“Andrew and I are still very much together after 14 years,” Lee said. “We share three beautiful daughters that I helped raise and a beautiful home, Lily Pond, where we live. We keep our lives as private as possible — with the exception of breast cancer and that is only to save other people’s lives!”