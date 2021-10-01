Shoppers Say This $76 Steam Mop 'Cleans Dirt Off Grout Like Butter Melts Off a Skillet'

"I had no idea what I was getting when I ordered this mop! While I thought I was just getting a regular highly-rated steam mop, I found out I was getting a multipurpose tool for all over the house," shared another. "It arrives in pieces that are very simple to assemble. There are a variety of hard brushes for different places you might want to get clean, along with a window cleaning tool, scraping tool, ironing brush, and more!"