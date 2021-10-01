Shoppers Say This $76 Steam Mop 'Cleans Dirt Off Grout Like Butter Melts Off a Skillet'
Buckling down and cleaning multiple surfaces in your home can be a chore, especially if you don't have versatile tools on hand to get the job done quickly. Luckily, Amazon carries plenty of effective options, such as the Sandoo Steam Mop, that transforms your space in a matter of minutes. Reviewers say the mop cleaner works so satisfyingly well, they're actually having fun cleaning anything from bathroom grout to tile floors.
Not only does the multipurpose cleaner work across varying floor surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, marble, and laminate, but it also comes equipped with 12 interchangeable cleaning attachments for wiping down windows, tiny crevices, and furniture. The handy tool heats up in just 15 seconds, and can hold up to 300ml of water in its large water tank, guaranteeing up to 20 minutes of cleaning time before requiring a refill. As an added bonus, the 20-foot long cord ensures you can move freely around any given area.
Amazon shoppers are so impressed with the steam mop's abilities, they're ditching pricier models in favor of it, claiming each component of the cleaning tool feels like it will "last for years." Other reviewers love that the sleek design doesn't take up much storage space, and that it's lightweight enough for mature users to comfortably operate.
"This thing cleans dirt off grout like butter melts off a skillet," wrote one person. "I actually had fun cleaning my grout in our bathroom. The steam mop function is awesome. This thing gets so hot it can take off paint, so be careful with the high steam function. It's super lightweight and when it's done it has a stand up function to stand alone."
"I had no idea what I was getting when I ordered this mop! While I thought I was just getting a regular highly-rated steam mop, I found out I was getting a multipurpose tool for all over the house," shared another. "It arrives in pieces that are very simple to assemble. There are a variety of hard brushes for different places you might want to get clean, along with a window cleaning tool, scraping tool, ironing brush, and more!"
