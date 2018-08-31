San Francisco Taxi Drivers Have Been Using an Airport Parking Lot as a Bathroom

Some San Francisco taxi drivers are turning an airport parking lot into a literal dump.

In an open letter to the city’s cabbies acquired by the San Francisco Examiner, airport officials have asked that drivers stop urinating and defecating in a particular parking lot reserved for their use at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

In the letter, Seth Morgan, a senior transportation planner at SFO, called the situation a “health hazard,” and noted it’s become worse in recent months.

“Airport staff have noticed an increased rate of urination and defecation in the rear of SFO Taxi Lot #3 and nearby stairwells,” he writes. “This creates a highly unsanitary condition and a health hazard for SFO custodians and other staff handling the materials stored in these areas.”

The letter warns that anyone caught in the act is subject to suspensions, fines or arrest.

Airport officials have also involved city police, who will be doing increased patrols in the offending area.

“Regular patrols through this area are being added both during the day and overnight, including during open lot hours,” Morgan writes.

He also notes there are restrooms available nearby open “24/7.”

The Examiner also spoke to the former owner of a local cab company, who said, “I don’t think our cab drivers are that much of a degenerate so they p— and s— on the streets,” but, he adds that trips from the airport to the city are some of the best paying for the drivers, and getting out of the pick-up line to use the restroom could cost them significantly.