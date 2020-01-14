San Francisco Home Shown in Full House Intro Hits Market for $2.75M — See Inside the Fixer-Upper

Have mercy! One of San Francisco’s famous “Painted Ladies” seen on Full House is now on the market for $2.75 million.

The TV-connected real estate is located among a row of picturesque Victorian houses in the Northern California city. The series of tight-sitting homes line an inclined street, instantly recognizable to fans of the long-running sitcom and its iconic title sequence.

The three-story, 2,849-square-foot property offers period details, high ceilings, and views of San Francisco’s downtown area. Though the listing notes the home is ready for a buyer to “restore” the fixer-upper, which is situated on what the agency calls “arguably the most recognized residential block on earth.”

Full House aired eight seasons between 1987 and 1995, eventually spawning a Netflix revival titled Fuller House, which will debut its final episodes in 2020 after five seasons on the streaming platform.

The original show’s cast included Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Though the home isn’t the actual setting where the Tanner family resided on-screen, the location offers potential for a multi-family living space, with the popular Alamo Square Park — also included in the Full House credits — across the street.

Through its various incarnations throughout its run, Full House‘s title sequence displayed many Bay Area locales, including the Golden Gate Bridge and the city’s cable cars.

Jeff Franklin, the creator of the sitcom, purchased the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom San Francisco home that served as the facade of the Tanner family residence on screen for nearly $4 million in 2016.

He later listedthe Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood property for $5.995 million in early 2019.

“I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the property he chose for the TV family’s home nearly 30 years ago. “For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner.”