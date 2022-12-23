Samsung Recalls More Than 650,000 Washing Machines Over Fire Hazard

Samsung is recalling 650,000 top-loading washing machines because the units can short circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall, announced on Thursday, involves 14 models of the machines equipped with super speed wash, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company, which manufactures the machines in the U.S., has received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" involving the washers, resulting in three consumer-reported injuries of smoke inhalation and reports of 10 properties that have been damaged, the agency said.

The recall includes model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. All of the appliances were sold between June 2021 and December 2022 at Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's, among other retailers.

In a statement, Samsung said the overheating occurs in the control panel of the machines, and that a software reset can remedy the problem. Consumers who have already connected their Wi-Fi-equipped machine to the Internet will receive an automatic prompt to download the free software repair, the company said.

For those who can't connect their machine to Wi-Fi, the CPSC recommends stopping use of the washer immediately and contacting Samsung directly for "a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair."

Model and serial numbers are found on the washer's label attached to the inside of the top lid, the safety commission said.

Samsung has a full list of the recalled models on its website.