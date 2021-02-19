Samsung’s Whisper-Quiet Stick Vacuums Are Up to $200 Off Right Now

Sometimes cleaning can feel like an intensely physical endeavor. You'll go through all the effort of lugging a heavy vacuum around furniture or upstairs. And just when you get into the vacuuming groove and are bending over to clean under a table or chair, the vacuum will become unplugged and then there's the frustration of finding another outlet. That's where lightweight cordless vacuums come in handy, allowing you to move seamlessly from room to room without needing to stop to replug.