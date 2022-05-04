This 'Sleek' Stick Vacuum with 'Plenty of Power' Is the Cheapest It's Been in Weeks at Amazon
When it comes to maintaining spotless floors, there's no need to haul out a bulky upright vacuum for everyday messes. Instead, consider this handy cordless vacuum while it's the cheapest it's been in weeks.
Right now, Amazon is taking $81 off the Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. With up to 150 air watts of suction power, the gadget easily sucks up the dirt and debris on tile, hardwood, and carpets. Plus, it has a five-layer filtration system — including a HEPA filter — to pick up and trap dust, pollen, and dander.
Buy It! Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $219 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
The lightweight vacuum's cordless design isn't the only feature that makes it a breeze to navigate throughout your home; the 6-pound vacuum is also easy to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces thanks to its 180-degree swivel head.
It even comes with accessories for above-floor cleaning. The combination tool, which has a brush, lets you dust off everything from windowsills to upholstery, and for those tricky hard-to-reach areas like in between couch cushions, opt for the crevice tool.
With a spacious .8-liter dustbin and a 40-minute run time, the vacuum can tackle a bunch of messes before it needs to be emptied out and recharged. Even better, the dust cup is dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to clean.
Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the "convenient" stick vacuum. Many are impressed with its suction capabilities, with one saying it has "plenty of power" and another noting it's "fantastic at picking up dog hair."
Reviewers also rave that compact vacuum is "very easy to grab and go" for quick messes since it's "lightweight" and "easy to use." Others call out the "sleek" vacuum's aesthetic appeal, saying it has a "beautiful design."
There's no word on when this sale ends, but the savings won't last forever. So go ahead and pick up the Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's still 27 percent off at Amazon.
