Samsung's Frame TV Is at Unheard-Of Prices for Black Friday
If you're like most people, you spent a lot of time in front of the television yesterday. Whether watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Raiders slip by the Cowboys, families around the country had their feet up and televisions on. Perhaps all that time in front of your screen had you thinking about upgrading your device. Well, the time is now. Samsung Frame TVs are back at their lowest prices ever — up to $800 off on Amazon for Black Friday.
Samsung Frame TV Black Friday Deals on Amazon
- 75-inch Samsung Frame TV, $2,197.99 (orig. $2,999.99)
- 65-inch Samsung Frame TV, $1,497.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
- 55-inch Samsung Frame TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99)
- 50-inch Samsung Frame TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- 43-inch Samsung Frame TV, $797.99 (orig. $999.99)
The Samsung Frame TV is unlike any other flat-screen TV, and with savings this big, there has never been a better excuse to upgrade. When it's powered off, this TV looks like a piece of artwork hanging on your wall. Hilary Duff even raved about it during a tour of her home with Architectural Digest, saying that "it looks like a photograph" and "you don't even know that it's actually a TV until you turn it on."
Americans have spent a lot of time redecorating their homes this past year, and it's frustrating when a large unsightly TV throws off the entire look of an otherwise perfectly curated room. With the Samsung Frame TV, when you're not watching reruns of Christina and Tarek's captivating tension in Flip or Flop, the TV seamlessly blends in with the rest of your home's decor. You can choose from 25 art designs to display in your TV's frame or upload your own photographs to enjoy.
Besides blending in with your decor, the Samsung Frame TV boasts a ton of smart features. A motion sensor conserves energy by turning off when you're not in the room and powering on when you enter, and 4K AI upscaling and color-mapping means your TV is constantly working to balance out noise and bring you the most authentic, brightest color possible.
Buy It! 50-inch Samsung Frame TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com
For those design-obsessed TV watchers, you'll love the slim frame and multiple display options (adjustable stand, studio stand, or option to wall mount) as well as the one simple cord that connects to all your devices. Say goodbye to unsightly clusters of multiple HDMI cords.
If high-quality resolution is most important to you, Samsung's 4K AI processing will not disappoint. It provides viewers with an immersive experience by optimizing images, color, and sound, so when your TV is on, you can completely lose yourself in the movie of your choice.
Buy It! 75-inch Samsung Frame TV, $2,197.99 (orig. $2,999.99); amazon.com
Satisfy your design and quality TV desires now while prices are back at their lowest ever as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals.
