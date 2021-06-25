Hilary Duff Loves the Frame TV by Samsung - and It's $100 Off on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come to a close, but that doesn't mean there aren't sales on Amazon to shop right now. Products from top brands are still majorly discounted like this Samsung Frame TV that's loved by Hilary Duff, influencers, and shoppers alike - if you buy it now, you can save.
Unlike other TVs that display a blank, black screen when they're turned off, the most talked about feature of the Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series TV is it displays art on the screen when it's powered down. Though you will need to purchase a subscription to access them, Samsung offers a library of 1,400+ art pieces to display on your screen, according to the brand, or you can also choose to display your own photos.
Buy It! Samsung 50-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021), $1,197.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com
"I love this TV," Hiliary Duff previously shared with Architectural Digest. "It's called The Frame - it's a Samsung and it looks like a photograph. So you don't even know that it's actually a TV until you turn it on."
The on-screen art allows your TV to become an added piece of décor in your room, which is a bonus. But the picture shown on the screen when you're watching your favorite shows, teams, and movies is also a highlight. The Frame TV features a Quantum 4 processor for optimum picture quality. Plus, Alexa is built in so you can change channels, use apps, and search through voice commands.
Buy It! Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021), $527.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
"This TV looks awesome and stands out above the fireplace perfectly. I had my doubts as to whether it was worth the cost, but it truly does look like a piece of art," notes one five-star reviewer. "This model is thinner than typical TVs and mounts closer to the wall."
While the sale is still live, upgrade your TV to the 50-inch model or snag the 32-inch Frame TV for just over $500.
Shop More Post-Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Ultra-Flattering $27 Bikini Shoppers Are Calling "the Best Style on Amazon"
- Hilary Duff Loves the Frame TV by Samsung - and It's $100 Off on Amazon
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Loved Summer Shoes Are on Sale This Weekend - but Not for Long
- Gap Just Launched an Exclusive Home Line at Walmart, and You're Going to Want Everything