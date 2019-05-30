Sam's Club's New Floating Speaker Doubles as a Beer Pong Table for Your Next Pool Party

When the temps start soaring, getting out of the pool can become the hardest thing in the world. Luckily, with this new feature-packed speaker float from Sam’s Club, hitting dry land just became a lot less necessary.

With the power to turn any backyard into a beach club, the ION Party Float Bluetooth Speaker is Sam’s Club’s ultimate response to the onset of swim season. New in stores this spring, the floating sound system promises to be way more than just a speaker—it’s also a cup holder, FM radio, beer pong table, Bluetooth hands-free device, phone charging station and LED light system. In other words, when they say “party,” they aren’t messing around.

Perfect for any size of pool or hot tub, the speaker float is completely waterproof and provides 40 watts of power on three inch full-range speakers to really get that playlist pumping while you enjoy a day in the water. Its Bluetooth capabilities mean that you can stream your music wirelessly — and keep your phone a safe distance from the pool — while still being able to change the song and volume.

Don’t have a Bluetooth-optimized device? Fear not. According to the Sam’s Club website, a 3.5 mm aux input is also on board, as well as a USB port to charge your smartphone or tablet as it plays.

Sam’s Club

Buy It! ION Audio Party Float Bluetooth Speaker, $99.98; samsclub.com

The inclusion of a mic means that you can also take hands-free calls from your Bluetooth-enabled devices, so you’ll be good to go when you need to call your friends to join the party. Once your guests have arrived, they can store their drinks in the speaker’s built-in cup holders, or you can attach the removable, top-mounted 10-cup party tray for a round of beer pong. Pong balls are included.

Once the sun sets, though, is when the speaker float really shines, as a set of LED lights on the underside of the device illuminates the water with colors aplenty. And with a rechargeable battery that promises to provide hours of continuous use, the party never has to end.

Ready to invest in summer 2019? The ION Party Float Bluetooth Speaker is available now, both in stores and on the Sam’s Club website, for $99.88.