PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala Was Decked Out with This Chic Furniture from Walmart

Michelle Yeoh and Viola Davis were spotted at the after party

By
Erika Reals
Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 12:21 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Michelle Yeoh
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Walmart

At the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, actors like Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh won big — and they celebrated those successes afterward at PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala, along with the casts of The White Lotus, Ozark, and more.

During the Los Angeles event, stars sipped on Negroni Sbagliatos while lounging on chic conversation sets in a venue decorated with black resin planters, LED lanterns, and woven pendant lights. You may be surprised to learn that the gala was furnished with pieces from the affordable Better Homes & Gardens home line, which is exclusively sold at Walmart (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith).

The best part? You can now shop these items for your own home, with prices starting at just $9.

Walmart x Better Homes & Gardens Furniture from PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala

The aforementioned four-piece conversation set is perfect for a patio or backyard, and it includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table, made from durable part-recycled polyester and eucalyptus wood. The set would look even better with these throw pillows, also seen at the event, which are available for $13 each.

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Braxton 4-Piece Wood Conversation Set with Off-White Cushions, $1,298; walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Hermosa Square OD Throw Pillow in Black, $12.98; walmart.com

For indoor decor, the Jace bookshelf is rustic minimalist at its finest — and you can get it for $149. Decorate it with your favorite book-turned-movie novels, a small planter, or a candle like this black orchid and lotus-scented one, which was also included in celebrity gift bags for the big event.

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Jace 5-Shelf Bookcase in Natural Oak, $149; walmart.com

Since the SAG Awards have wrapped up, now is the perfect time to shop for patio season before spring hits — whether you need a new outdoor furniture set or a few fresh decor pieces to update your sunny space. These pieces from the Better Homes & Gardens x Walmart line are a great place to start.

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Chad Planter, $8.97; walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens 18-Inch Mosswood Resin Planter in Matte Black, $24.97 (orig. $29); walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Black Metal Battery-Operated Outdoor Lantern with Removable LED Candle, $18.88; walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Battery-Powered 19-Inch Woven Pendant, $79; walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Walmart SAG Party Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens 13 oz. Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle, $12.87; walmart.com

