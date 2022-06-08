Shoppers Promise Amazon's Best-Selling Mattress Protector Actually Keeps Them Cool, and It's on Sale
Buying a quality mattress can be quite pricey, which is why ensuring its longevity is a priority. Keeping your mattress in tip-top shape doesn't have to require a ton of money, though. All you really need is a mattress protector, and Amazon's best-seller is currently on sale.
The SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector defends against sweat, dust mites, and even urine (accidents can happen!) with its waterproof membrane layer that blocks fluids from reaching your mattress, so you won't have to worry about stains. Made from breathable terry cloth, the top-selling soft mattress protector helps sleepers feel cool through the night.
Another bonus? It's been dubbed "invisible" by shoppers, which means the added layer won't interfere with the current feel of your mattress, whether it's firm or mega-plush. And while pesky rustling sounds sometimes occur when you add extra layers to a bed, that won't be an issue with this mattress protector, either, according to shoppers. When it's time for a refresh, simply toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
The mattress protector is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, and most sizes currently have an Amazon coupon available. Right now, the queen-sized option is down to just $23.
Buy It! SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector (Queen), $22.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
More than 178,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress protector a five-star rating, with reviewers raving about how "it's the best" and that "it keeps you cool when sleeping on it." A few loved it so much that they even noted they have or will be buying more than one, like this five-star reviewer, who also shared that it's "worth every penny — this saved my mattress!"
Another shopper explained that although they were "skeptical at first," their experience with the mattress protector "has been great." They added, "It helps to keep the sheets cool and feels clean so far." All you can ask for, right?
There's no telling when these coupons will expire, so head to Amazon and grab the SafeRest mattress protector while it's marked down.
