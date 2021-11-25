A Mattress Protector with Over 157,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale, and Our Secret Code Will Save You More
It's no secret that a quality mattress can make or break your nightly slumber, so it's understandable why some of the most comfortable options can come with a hefty price tag. While purchasing a pricey mattress is no doubt a worthy splurge (but you should check out these deals if you want to buy one for less during Black Friday), the protector you use to ensure its longevity doesn't have to be. In fact, the SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector that has over 157,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon is currently discounted up to 40 percent off through November 28 — and we have a secret code for even bigger savings.
Buy It! SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector, $17.96-26.73 with code 10SAFEREST (orig. $28.99-38.99); amazon.com
The SafeRest Mattress Protector, which starts at just $18 when you use the code 10SAFEREST at checkout, is made with a breathable terry cloth that's not only soft to the touch, but will keep even hot sleepers cool through the night. The waterproof membrane guards mattresses from accidental spills or leaks, and the fitted-sheet style of the protector fits snugly over your desired mattress size (twin to California king) for an invisible — and silent — layer of protection that won't alter the feel of your bed.
"[I] wish I'd stumbled onto this product a long time ago," one reviewer wrote. "It fits easily on my mattress and gives me peace of mind about blocking transfer in both directions. As far as sleeping on it, I don't realize it's there. No crinkle, no increased heat, and no waking up wet, which used to happen when I slept on my parents' guest bed with a plastic mattress protector. The terry surface has a really nice feel… I'm very happy with it and satisfied with other reviews, so I am ordering a second one."
Satisfied shoppers credit this affordable protector with guarding their mattresses against potty training toddlers, pet accidents, significant spills, and even childbirth without shifting or allowing any leakage to seep into the mattress underneath. Multiple shoppers also love how easy the machine washable protector is to clean: simply throw it in with a load of sheets and your laundry detergent of choice and dry on low heat, and it's ready to go back on your mattress in no time.
"This has been my go-to bed cover for years," one reviewer wrote. "I have two! A waterproof cover is a must for any mattress but one that is lightweight, vinyl-free, and washes beautifully is a luxury. I sleep with three dogs and anyone else who does know that familiar, dread-inducing 'gulp, gulp, gulp' in the middle of the night. I never worry, just strip the bed, put my spare cover on and we're back in business. Don't think twice, buy one…no, buy two!"
