A Mattress Protector with Over 157,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale, and Our Secret Code Will Save You More

It's no secret that a quality mattress can make or break your nightly slumber, so it's understandable why some of the most comfortable options can come with a hefty price tag. While purchasing a pricey mattress is no doubt a worthy splurge (but you should check out these deals if you want to buy one for less during Black Friday), the protector you use to ensure its longevity doesn't have to be. In fact, the SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector that has over 157,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon is currently discounted up to 40 percent off through November 28 — and we have a secret code for even bigger savings.