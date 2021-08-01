Amazon Shoppers Love This Printer Stand That Fits Right Under Your Desk
If there's one thing all remote workers tried to do over the past year, it was organize a functioning home office space. Whether you worked out of an actual office in your home, or you set aside a specific corner for your laptop and tech needs, the point is you tried to make it work. If you're still perfecting your work-from-home game and still need some organization tips, consider this portable under desk printer stand from Amazon.
The Safco Products Printer Stand easily rolls in and out from under your desk or wherever you set it up. It's an easy solution for keeping your printer, fax machine, and/or other supplies within reach without taking up a ton of space in your home. Think about the times where you've had to settle for putting things on your floor because they didn't have a designated area—this solves that problem.
It features two different shelves, including a top shelf for a bulkier device such as a printer, and a bottom shelf for ink cartridges, paper, toner, and other important office supplies. The printer stand has four swivel wheels, with two of them having a lock feature for stability. So you can freely move it around and also keep it in one designated area without any issues.
It's easy to assemble, and the steel frame makes it durable enough for most office machines and supplies. The top shelf is scratch-resistant thanks to the laminate coating, so you don't have to worry about excess chipping or wear and tear diminishing its appearance.
Customers have a lot to say about popping this printer stand into their office spaces. "It was well packaged, took only a few minutes to assemble and I am thrilled. I should mention that not only is it sturdy, and it looks nice as well. I couldn't be happier," one shared.
"I have an HP Laserjet printer and it's pretty heavy. It fits perfectly on the cart and the cart is low enough that I am able to put it under the desk. It came well packed, easy to put together, and sturdier than I expected," said another.
The printer stand is 19 inches x 16 inches x 13.5 inches, and is available for $63.81 on Amazon right now.