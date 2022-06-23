The 'Perfect Outdoor Daybed' Is on Sale at Amazon, Just in Time for the Start of Summer

The daybed, easily fitting at least two adults (and perhaps a couple pets, if they're lucky!), promises resort-style design and comfort — and delivers on both, per customer reviews. The simple and chic gray frame is complemented by matching gray cushions and pillows and should blend right into your current outdoor decor. Shoppers have replaced worn-out, tired outdoor furniture on their porches, patios, pool decks, and beyond with this one piece since it offers more space than a standard lounge chair and plenty of cushy comfort.