The 'Perfect Outdoor Daybed' Is on Sale at Amazon, Just in Time for the Start of Summer

Whether you're doing it with a drink in hand or alongside a few friends, it's hard to deny how much a good lounge chair truly amplifies the experience of soaking up the summer sun. But the search for the perfect outdoor furniture to use season after season might have you running into uncomfortable or overpriced dead-ends.
If so, Safavieh's Outdoor Collection Cadeo Daybed might be your dream solution. Not only is it a roomy, cozy lounger that can improve your outdoor work-from-home setup or evening cocktail hours, but it's also 33 percent off on Amazon.
The daybed, easily fitting at least two adults (and perhaps a couple pets, if they're lucky!), promises resort-style design and comfort — and delivers on both, per customer reviews. The simple and chic gray frame is complemented by matching gray cushions and pillows and should blend right into your current outdoor decor. Shoppers have replaced worn-out, tired outdoor furniture on their porches, patios, pool decks, and beyond with this one piece since it offers more space than a standard lounge chair and plenty of cushy comfort.
Buy It! Safavieh Outdoor Collection Cadeo Daybed, $541.75 (orig. $814); amazon.com
Though it may look large and daunting to assemble, reviewers assure that while a bit "tedious," setup is simple enough to be handled by one person. (And the payout is worth every moment spent assembling.) If your ideal summer involves outdoor movie nights (one reviewer's favorite use), al fresco dining on the patio with your partner, or plenty of reading in the sun, buyers all vouch for this daybed as a great solution.
One shopper attested in a five-star review: "The cushions are comfy [and] it wasn't too hard to put together." They also added, "It's a perfect outdoor daybed to read and hang out."
The one critique several reviewers do share is that the cushions can slide around a bit too readily, a problem quickly and affordably solved by adding a few non-slip rug grippers. Still, despite any minor inconvenience from moveable cushions, the reviews are generally glowing, with one urging, "Buy it ASAP when you see it's available."
Another reviewer exclaimed, "This is perfection! The price point is beyond affordable for such a comfortable, beautiful piece of outdoor furniture!" Plus, if you add a side table for your drink and an umbrella to block some of those rays, you'll have created your own welcoming outdoor space to enjoy all season.
Head to Amazon and snag Safavieh's outdoor daybed while it's still 33 percent off!
