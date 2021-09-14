This Gorgeous Vintage-Inspired Console Is the Perfect Entryway Storage Solution — and It's Nearly 70% Off
Spicing up your home can be an investment — but with the right finds, you can refresh without hurting your wallet or skimping out on style. Anyone in need of a better storage solution (or simply a chic piece of furniture that vibes with the rest of their space) is in for a treat, thanks to this two-drawer table that's majorly on sale.
The Safavieh Samantha distressed console table is a winner when it comes to flawlessly working with many different interior aesthetics. Whether you're a lover of modern farmhouse, a fan of vintage aesthetics, or are testing the waters with cottagecore, this chic little table will work in your room or entryway.
Buy It! Safavieh Samantha Distressed Cream Console Table, $102.09 (orig. $343); amazon.com
Though it's a great choice for a variety of rooms, the narrow dimensions — 35.8 inches wide by and 13.8 inches deep — make the slim table cut out for places like front entryways, behind couches, and even next to beds, as some reviewers found. The two drawers also provide extra space for items rather than letting clutter pile up on top.
Most importantly (well, second to looks) is that this narrow table is super easy to put together. "It literally took me five minutes," wrote one reviewer. Other buyers noted, too, how pleased they were that there was no need to get power tools (or any tools for that matter) involved, either.
Another bonus is the price. Right now, each of the four models is between 67 and 70 percent off, beating competitors and the expense of going the custom route according to shoppers. "I saw a table almost exactly like this on Wayfair for double the price and as much as I loved it I didn't want to pay that much," explained one person. "Saw this one and immediately purchased it."
One happy buyer added: "I needed lamps and book storage on either side of my fireplace and did not want to invest in built-ins. These solid pine tables look great, much better than expected for the modest price."
Buy It! Safavieh Samantha Distressed Gray Console Table, $108.66 (orig. $343); amazon.com
A pretty storage unit that won't break the bank is a no-brainer when it comes to completing your home — just hurry before the 70 percent off discount disappears.