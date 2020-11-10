Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Wireless Doorbell a ‘Game Changer’ — and It’s on Sale Until Midnight

If you indulged in a bit too much retail therapy on Black Friday, then you’re probably expecting the influx of packages that'll arrive at various days and times in the coming weeks. And if you live in a home with an unreliable doorbell (or a nonexistent one), it can be frustrating to not know when UPS or FedEx attempts to deliver your purchases. So instead of risking a missed delivery or a stolen package, take a hint from the thousands of Amazon shoppers who have turned to this “game-changer” wireless doorbell that never fails to let them know when something has arrived. The best part? It’s on sale as a Cyber Monday 2020 deal.
With an average 4.6-star rating from over 13,000 reviewers, the SadoTech Wireless Doorbell has clearly earned its spot as the number one best-selling doorbell kit on Amazon. It’s normally priced anywhere from $18 to $25, but you can get your hands on one for up to 20 percent off right now. Just check the coupon box before adding it to your cart, and the discount will apply at checkout. The set includes a weatherproof button to place outside your door, a plug-in receiver that chimes, and everything you need to install it. When someone (whether a visitor or a delivery person) presses the button outside your door, the receiver inside your home will ring just like a typical doorbell.
It’s incredibly easy to set up, too. It comes with double-sided mounting tape, screws, wall anchors, and a battery, so it’ll be ready to use in just a few minutes. “This doorbell is a game changer, no more missed deliveries!” wrote a shopper. “It arrived well-packaged, installed in less than five minutes, and works like a charm.”
One feature that customers especially love is that there are 52 different sounds to choose from, ranging from classic chimes to festive holiday songs. There are also multiple volume levels so you can make sure it’s set loud enough depending on where you place the receiver. Many reviewers also appreciate the doorbell’s sleek design — one person even said “it looks like it came from Apple.” It’s available in five different colors, ranging from neutrals like black and white to bright blue and pink hues.
“When I moved into a large apartment complex I did not have a doorbell. I sometimes did not hear a knock and needed something that I could hear,” added another customer. “I purchased the wireless doorbell and it is awesome! It was so easy to install and the sound is loud and clear. Knowing that someone has left a package at your door is a plus and your family and friends don’t have to call or text to let you know they are outside your door.”
Buy It! SadoTech Wireless Doorbell in White, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Since the popular wireless doorbell works from over a thousand feet away, the bell will ring on the receiver even if you’re in your backyard or basement. Plus, it has an impressive battery life: The doorbell can last anywhere from one to three years on a single battery based on how often it’s used.
This should come as no surprise, but shoppers have found quite a few additional uses for the gadget beside an actual doorbell. Some reviews mention teachers using it as an attention grabber in the classroom, while others talk about using it for safety purposes in case an elderly family member falls or needs help.
So whether you’re waiting for an important delivery or expecting visitors at your home, this doorbell kit will definitely be an improvement to your home. And at under $20 for some colors, you really can’t beat the price.
The discount is valid until 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30, so head to Amazon to shop the SadoTech Wireless Doorbell while it’s still on sale for Cyber Monday.
Buy It! SadoTech Wireless Doorbell in Black, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
