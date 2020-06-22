WATCH: Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Shows Off Her Family Home Where She Tied the Knot!

There’s no place like home!

Sadie Robertson is opening up her family home and showing off just what makes the Louisiana farm so special to her.

“We are at my favorite place in the world,” the Duck Dynasty star says in a video for Today’s new series “My Happy Place,” as she stands outside the entrance to the Robertson family residence.

“It is the most peaceful, beautiful home,” says Sadie, 23, giving mom Korie Robertson all the credit. “I gotta say my mom did an amazing job with all the design work.”

Starting off the tour in the living room, which she calls the “most comfortable spot in the house,” Robertson praises the open floor plan, which allows for easy kitchen access, as well as the room’s large, wraparound couch — perfect for playing games, or watching television as a family.

Before showing off her bedroom, she stops beside a very meaningful piece of art in the hallway, which depicts two figures dancing together. “It’s actually me and my dance partner Mark [Ballas] from Dancing with the Stars,” she explains. “I love it. It’s right when you walk in. [It] really greets you quite well.”

In addition to all of the photos with husband Christian Huff that line the inside of her bedroom, Sadie also shows off a very sentimental sign hanging up over her desk.

“I have the word “kind” right over in really big letters. You can’t miss it,” she says, “That’s something my mom always prayed over us, that we would be strong and we would be kind.”

Her younger sister Bella’s bedroom is right beside hers, and they have a barn door between the two spaces, which they can open or shut depending on how much privacy they want.

While showing off the family’s office, Sadie points out that her mom found a very fitting way to pay tribute to their faith: by including Bible verses in the floor design. “My mom put scriptures on the floor from each of the kids,” Sadie explained. “It’s really cool that these words are literally imprinted in the ground that we’re working from.”

Taking the tour outside, Sadie goes on to share a part of the farm that will always hold an extra special place in her heart: the tennis court where she said “I do” last year.

“When it came time for us to get married, someone suggested ‘Why don’t you get married on the tennis court?’ We were like, ‘That is awesome, we love that idea, but how is this going to become a wedding venue?’” she recalls.

But sure enough, on the actual day of their nuptials the space was totally transformed into a “nighttime garden” filled with lights and seating for 650 loved ones.

"It was just amazing," she adds.

Earlier this month, Sadie celebrated a special occasion with her husband: his 22nd birthday!