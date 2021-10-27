The Victorian property, located in Freehold, New Jersey, was used as the establishing exterior shot of Spellman Manor on the hit sitcom

Sabrina the Teenage Witch House — Just Listed for $2M — Will Be Open to the Public on Halloween

Ever wanted to soak up a bit of Spellman family magic? This Halloween is your chance.

The New Jersey house that was used as the establishing exterior shot of Spellman Manor on Sabrina the Teenage Witch recently hit the market for $1.95 million. And this Sunday, October 31, the real estate brokerage representing the property will temporarily open it to the public.

Century 21 Action Plus will be hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 64 E. Main Street in Freehold, N.J. There's no need to sign up for the free event in advance. "Any and all are welcome," says listing agent Mike Lubrano.

According to a statement from the agency, the five-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian is looking for its "new earthly owners" seeking a multifamily dwelling or a commercial space. The playful listing description notes the home has a portal to the "Other Realm" and is pet friendly, with "a 500-year-old black cat known to wander around the premises offering snarky retorts . . . Talking artwork and magical appliances not included."

The show's interior scenes were shot on a separate soundstage, and the home's actual present-day interiors are a little less than magical, as the property was most recently used as a workplace.

Many of the charming architectural details are intact, including highly decorative windows, stained glass and of course, the iconic domed turret. But listing photos show the rooms filled with cubicles, desks and other office furniture.

Still, on the spookiest day of the year, there's a great photo opp to be had for fans of the nostalgic series, which ran from 1996 to 2003 and starred Melissa Joan Hart as the teen protagonist Sabrina Spellman, who lives with her two quirky Aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), and their talking black cat, Salem (voiced by Nick Bakay).

Hart shared her excitement over the news of the listing on Instagram earlier this month, posting a photo of the house and writing, "Who's in the market for a great house The #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch house just went up for sale!"

Lubrano tells PEOPLE of the surge in interest, "When this iconic home went viral, my phone was ringing off the hook." In a competitive real estate market, he says, "Having a pop culture tie has given us the opportunity to be more playful and engage new audiences. The Halloween-themed open house will give prospective buyers, super fans, and trick-or-treaters alike a chance to visit."

Amid the news of the listing, there were briefly rumors of a reboot, but they were shut down by Hart herself on Instagram. "Sorry Witches! Someone made some fantastic looking artwork and even some of our cast and crew believed the viral posts but NO, we have no reboot planned," she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a fake announcement.

The star added, "I have to admit, they did a great job on the fake campaign and it got me excited to revisit. But sadly it's not up to me, it's up to whoever owns the rights which is probably #ArchieComics or @cbs network who owns Viacom @viacomcbs. Sorry to disappoint. Best witches to all!"