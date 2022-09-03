Buy More and Save Up to $500 on Top-Loved Mattresses and Bedding This Labor Day Weekend

Saatva’s holiday sale covers the entire site, so you can massively upgrade your sleep set-up in one go

By
Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

Published on September 3, 2022 05:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Photo: Saatva

If you're in the market for a new mattress or a bedding upgrade, there couldn't be a better time to finally click add to cart and start sleeping better. Labor Day weekend is here, and with it, massive sales across many brands, on essentially anything you can imagine.

But one of the best sales we've come across is one that finally lets you upgrade every part of your sleeping routine. You can replace the lumpy, hard mattress, the worn-out sheets, and the headache-inducing pillows, all in one go — and save hundreds on your new sleep set-up. Just head to Saatva's massive Labor Day sale (their biggest ever).

The brand, known for mattresses and bedding made for every type of sleeper, with quality and craftsmanship always the emphasis, has cut prices on some of its most popular picks. But more importantly, the brand is running a sitewide promotion that's about to save you big.

Through Monday, September 5 only, you can get between $200 and $500 off, depending on how much you spend, and the more you spend the more you'll save. Here are the numbers to know:

  • Spend $1000–2200, get $200 off
  • Spend $2200–3,000, get $250 off
  • Spend $3000–3,500 get $300 off
  • Spend $3500–4000, get $350 off
  • Spend $4000–4500, get $400 off
  • Spend $4500 or more, get $500 off

As for what you should be shopping to start taking advantage of those savings, we have some suggestions for top Saatva picks.

Saatva Items to Shop for Labor Day

In addition to the major savings you can snag based on your cart total, a few popular items and bundles are already discounted, so you can save extra. The Saatva Classic Mattress is a classic and top pick for a reason. You can customize the purchase entirely, beyond choosing your size, but even the height and firmness (they have three "comfort levels" to select from). And every mattress is made to order, with high-quality materials that ensure a great night's sleep.

You can also take advantage of discounts on huge bedding bundles, including ones that round-up Saatva's best-selling sheet sets, luxurious pillows, and mattress pads, all in one easy package. For anyone looking for a bedding overhaul, this saves lots of work and still gets you all the replacements you need.

Or if you'd rather shop pieces individually, opt for one of the supportive pillow varieties, a comforting weighted blanket, a chic and cozy linen duvet, and much more. And remember, the more you spend, the wilder the savings, so why not take the chance to make all your big bedroom purchases this weekend?

Shop all our top picks below, and many more high-quality sleep upgrades on Saatva's site. And make your picks soon — the sale only runs this holiday weekend.

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Saatva Classic Mattress, $998–$2,146 (orig. $1,198–$2396); saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Sateen Sheet Set and Memory Foam Pillows Bundle, $505 (orig. $545); saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows and Mattress Pad Bundle, $730 (orig. $770); saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, $2,247–$4,494 (orig. $2,497–$4,994); saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Memory Foam Pillow, $165; saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Diamond Knit Blanket, $215; saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Organic Weighted Blanket, $345; saatva.com

Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Saatva

Buy It! Linen Duvet Cover Set, $395; saatva.com

