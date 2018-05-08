The Boys Are Back! Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold Return for MDLNY Season 7

Things are getting real for your favorite luxury realtors.

Ryan Serhant has expanded his business empire to include both a spinoff series and soon-to-be-released book, but at home with his wife, Emilia, who he married in July 2016, he has expanding his family on the brain.

“I’ve been looking forward to being a mom but I just always expected that it was going to be easy,” Emilia says in the exclusive new season preview above.

To which Serhant replies, “Are you ready to go down the IVF steps?”

Co-star Fredrik Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, welcomed twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. in November, but he’s now finding the balance between parenting and a high-powered career — and a spinoff of his own with Real Housewives of New York’s Bethenny Frankel — “so hard.”

“I can’t screw this up,” he says. “I have to be there.”

Last season’s newcomer, Steve Gold, is still mastering the relationship game (although fans won’t soon forget last season’s blind date), but a past relationship might take him off the market for good.

“We should try to get back together,” his blast from the past says.

But a skeptical Gold isn’t quite convinced. “I wish it was that easy,” he retorts.

With all their trials come a plethora of triumphs and laughs, though, with one memorable scene that shows Gold ripping his pants during a staging session and Eklund telling rapper 50 Cent that his mansion is “too big for it’s own good.”

As far as the classic MDLNY feuds go, it seems Gold and Serhant are going against each other this round, with Serhant threatening, “You should watch yourself.”

For the full details, watch the video above and tune into Million Dollar Listing New York June 12 at 10:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.