Ryan Seacrest Is Selling His Massive Beverly Hills Home for $85 Million

Ryan Seacrest is selling his Beverly Hills home for $85 million.

The multi-hyphenate TV host, 45, spends most of his time in New York, where he films Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa. The duo reunited in September after 180 days spent apart to kick off the talk show's 33rd season — socially distanced, of course.

Seacrest's property features a 9,000 square-foot main house with four bedrooms and six baths, as well as two guest houses, a fitness center and pool complete with a pool house. The property also features an underground garage.

According to the mansion's listing with Westside Estate Agency, the estate features "resort-like grounds, outdoor living/dining areas, a reflecting pond, and manicured lawns" as well as "beautiful city and ocean views."

The impressive estate has quite the Hollywood history — it previously belonged to Ellen DeGeneres and to Will and Grace creator Max Mutchnick before that.

Seacrest purchased the 125,580 square-foot compound from DeGeneres in 2012.

The American Idol host wasn't the only A-lister interested in the sprawling estate. Jennifer Aniston joked with Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year that she should have been the one to purchase the property from DeGeneres, 62.

"How’s my home?" the Morning Show star asked Seacrest on the carpet in January, explaining the property was one she "always coveted."