Ryan Seacrest has accomplished many things in his career, but flushing Kris Jenner‘s toilet? Not one of them.

On Wednesday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest, 44, revealed that during a trip to the Kardashian matriarch’s Hidden Hills mansion, he was perplexed about how to use one of the home’s many toilets.

“So she’s got a bathroom in the entryway,” Seacrest began to explain of Jenner’s home, to cohost Kelly Ripa, who joked the room was, “made out of complete jade!”

Seacrest continued, recalling, “So I’m in there, and the toilet, it’s like one of those electronic toilets, but it’s black, so you can’t see any of the buttons, and [the room is] dimly lit, and I can’t find the light switch, and there’s one candle lit.”

“So I go to the bathroom,” he went on. “And I use the toilet paper, and put it in the thing, and try to find the flush, and I can’t find the flush. So now what do I do? I can’t find the flush and someone is going to come in and use the toilet.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Shows Off The Best Seat in Her House: A Techy Toilet That ‘Does Everything’

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Kris Jenner Charley Gallay/Getty

The American Idol host carried on, explaining that he began searching for the button to flush the toilet, in fear that another Kardashian-Jenner family member would come in next and find an unpleasant surprise.

“The technology was messed up, and it wouldn’t flush,” Seacrest added, with Ripa interjecting, “Oh, what a nightmare!”

“So I flush it, and the water just builds,” Seacrest says. “I am watching the water level rise.”

He admits that in his moment of panic, he almost attempted what Jenner’s son-in-law Kanye West might call a “Poopy-di scoop.“

“I’m thinking to myself ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?”

Ripa jumped in to give her take on the cringe-inducing tale, explaining to her co-host, “When in doubt, go to the mom. We’ve seen it.”

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I know, but I was too embarrassed,” Seacrest replied, admitting that he was left without options when Ripa asked what he did next.

“I just left it there,” he said with a laugh, before joking to the camera, “Keep this between us!”

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Kisses Mystery Woman on Vacation 4 Months After Shayna Taylor Split

The talk show host is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and played a big role in launching their careers, when he conceived the idea of their long-running E! series, which is now in its 16th season. Seacrest also serves as one of the executive producers of the show.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs on airs weekdays on ABC at 9 a.m ET.