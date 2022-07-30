Reviewers Say This Ice Maker Is 'Wonderful During a Heat Wave' — and It's on Sale for Just $91
With the oppressive heat hitting most of us these days, anything icy and cold sounds better than ever. Spending every morning with an iced coffee or tea, and every night with a cold, iced drink in hand is the way to go. Running out of ice just when you're ready for your drink? Not acceptable.
Amazon shoppers are turning to countertop ice makers that keep ice on hand all the time and quickly make more when you need it. And this R.W. Flame Portable Ice Maker is majorly discounted at just $91 right now, making it one of the most affordable ice makers on Amazon.
The handy machine can produce nine large ice cubes in as little as 6 minutes. So even if it's empty when you go to make a drink, you just have to start a cycle and wait a couple of minutes for fresh ice — no need to rely on the ice cube tray in the freezer that's still half-liquid hours later.
Buy It! R.W. Flame Portable Ice Maker Machine, $90.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
The compact machine won't take up too much counter space at only 14 inches by 9.5 inches by 13 inches, so while you have to sacrifice a bit of room, the reward is worth the small storage space. The noise level is also very low, keeping the machine from becoming a nuisance. Really, there's no reason not to have fresh ice anytime.
It's also stacked with more unique features; in particular, there is a self-cleaning mode built in. Run it every so often to make sure the ice you're making is pure and clean as can be. The simple control panel makes it a breeze to choose your ice setting or see when the water level is low or the ice basket is full, too.
Amazon reviewers are jumping on board the ice maker train and loving this budget-friendly device. One attested it makes "fast ice in minutes" and added, "if you have to have ice like I do, get this." Another said it's "what dreams are made of."
"This was wonderful during a recent heat wave, I didn't have to chase down ice," remarked another happy shopper. Meanwhile, another user praised that it "fits nicely on my kitchen counter or home bar," and added that it "knocks out ice cubes faster than my GE refrigerator."
Another kept it short and sweet, saying, "It's changed my life in a great way!"
Cool down your summer and pick up your own R.W. Flame Ice Maker now, while it's 40 percent off.
- A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
- Reviewers Say This Ice Maker Is 'Wonderful During a Heat Wave' — and It's on Sale for Just $91
- So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming
- This Internet-Favorite Shoe Brand Dropped a Special Sneaker Collab That's Bound to Sell Out