Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Feel This Tower Fan from the 'Other Side of the Room,' and It's Just $50

With temperatures still reaching seriously high numbers, everyone is doing what they can to stay cool — whether that means posting up at the beach every day or staying directly in front of the air conditioning. So rather than spend your days uncomfortably sweating, it's worth investing in a device that's guaranteed to keep you cool without breaking the bank — or your electric bill.

Start with the R.W. Flame Tower Fan, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space-saving fan has a small footprint, standing at just 35.43 inches tall, so it doesn't take up too much space. Despite its size, the fan is still plenty powerful, complete with three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), three speeds, and a 12-hour timer that allows you to schedule when you want the fan to turn on or off. Plus, the fan can oscillate up to 85 degrees, providing a cooling breeze to multiple areas of any space.

The energy-saving fan comes with a remote control — allowing you to easily control the fan from up to 17 feet away — and it's super quiet, so it won't bother you while you're watching television or trying to sleep. Shoppers can choose from three colors, including pink, black, and white, with prices up to 34 percent off depending on the color.

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that it's so powerful that they can feel it from the "other side of the room." Others added that it's the "best fan out there" and "blows very cool air." One user even wrote: "My office is the hottest room during this summer Florida heat and it cools it down quick. I've even found myself turning it off at times from being too cold!"

Another five-star reviewer enthused that "the fan moves the air." They added that "it is making a big difference in my kitchen. The kitchen is the furthest room from the air conditioning unit and only has one air vent, so it gets hot easily when I cook in the summer." Plus, they appreciated that this fan "is much quieter than the box fan I was using."

Head to Amazon to get the R.W. Flame Tower Fan while it's just $50.

