Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Rustic Home Decor Section, and Prices Start at Just $18

When it comes to home decor, we all have a specific style we gravitate towards. If warm tones, wood accents, and lived-in furniture pieces give you butterflies, you're likely part of the community of rustic decor lovers who can't get enough of country kitchens, shabby-chic living rooms, and cozy textures throughout the house. Rustic decor for the home has had a resurgence in recent years for its casual appearance and natural finishes — and it's not going away anytime soon.
And now, you can find all those cozy elements hidden in Amazon's Rustic Home Section, with truly affordable picks that are easy to incorporate to create the country look of your dreams. Yes, you read that right. Amazon has a whole section dedicated to the ranch-style design, with rustic furniture pieces from vintage bar stools to Edison bulb chandeliers.
There are a ton of affordably-priced items included in the collection, which goes to show that you don't have to pay top dollar for a warm and inviting ambiance. Scroll through for some of the nicest rustic items we could find at an unbeatable price. And if you're willing to spend a little more, the section also includes larger items like coffee tables, country desks, storage cabinets, and leather sofas.
Incorporating rustic elements into your existing home style doesn’t happen overnight. Start small with this metal serving tray that can be set on top of your coffee table or cushioned ottoman. Add stacked books, flowers, and maybe a candle to make it a relaxed centerpiece for your living room. The farmhouse-style tray is coated to prevent rusting and has a simple brown rim detailing that effortlessly ties into the wood elements you already have.
Buy It! Stonebriar Galvanized Metal Serving Tray, $28.21 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
This ceramic jug set comes with three pieces in various neutral colors. It’s almost reminiscent of the simple days when milk was delivered to the front door, and it’s design is a big reason why it has over 1,300 five-star ratings. Each jug is designed in a different size, adding a lovely dimension to the trio. Just incorporate a few wildflowers for a simple and natural look that any interior designer would approve of.
Buy It! Sullivans Farmhouse Ceramic Jug Set, $34.99; amazon.com
Gather the whole family around the breakfast bar and get them to sit awhile with these comfortable bar stool chairs. The rustic counter stool has a distressed look on the cushion that looks like it’s been passed down from generation to generation (in the best way). It has a backless design and a swivel mechanism for comfort and versatility — and with the footrest, you’ll feel secure too.
Buy It! DYH Cushioned Bar Stools, $72.89; amazon.com
We love it when furniture is made with function and style in mind. This end table will look beautiful next to your couch, or as a standalone piece in the hallway. It comes with a gorgeous oak wood finish and has a metal trim around the base and sides. This design has a two-tiered feature that gives you extra storage for magazines or small plants.
Buy It! Caffoz Oak Wood End Table, $69.99; amazon.com
If your hallway is looking a little plain, a simple mirror can make all the difference. Mirrors give the illusion that the area is larger than it actually is, and this particular style breaks up a bare wall beautifully with its gorgeous metal frame. The 23-inch mirror is made with a black iron detailing that is handcrafted to perfection and has an extended structure that can easily make it a piece of artwork.
Buy It! RiteSune Decorative Iron Mirror, $56.99; amazon.com
How cute are these metal cloches? Perfect for flameless candles or small plants, these cloches jazz up your already cute decor with a bit of rustic flair that’ll tie the room together. The cage-like design is made with metal wires and the duo comes in a small and large size that look great next to one another. It also has a nice, sturdy wooden base, so you don’t have to worry about it toppling over.
Buy It! Stonebriar Wire Metal Cloche Set, $59.52; amazon.com
Nothing says rustic ranch like a faux cowhide rug, and this one is as soft and pretty as ever. This authentic-looking rug is extremely realistic with its brown-hued patches and asymmetrical cut. But rest assured, no animals were harmed in the making process. This piece is a show-stopper and is one of the more elevated rugs in the category — and it’s on sale right now
Buy It! NuLoom Iraida Faux Cowhide Rug, $86.30 (orig. $139); amazon.com
Watch any HGTV show and you’ll learn that the light fixture is everything. It’s one of the first things that pop in a room and it also can make your home feel cohesive when it comes to the design. This hanging chandelier fixture will certainly bring in those rustic elements you’ve been searching for with the chain wire, wood beam, and hanging Edison light bulbs.
Buy It! Unitary Rustic Hanging Pendant Light Fixture, $119.99; amazon.com
This cozy and soft throw blanket is just what your couch needs to feel like you’re on a ranch out west. It has this charming checkered pattern and fringe ends that is aesthetically pleasing making it a cheap and easy accessory. It also doesn’t hurt that it’ll keep you warm while lounging on the couch. Choose from blue (pictured here), black, gray, or stone.
Buy It! DII Cotton Checked Throw Blanket, $17.81; amazon.com
For a cabin vibe, you need a pair of faux antlers or a floppy bass fish statue (or really anything animal-related). We’d say this bear portrait is a classier version of the three options and looks lovely as a piece of art. This particular canvas painting has a faded gray look and comes with a grained frame.
Buy It! Kate and Laurel Sylvie Bear Canvas Portrait, $39.99 (orig. $69.39); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.