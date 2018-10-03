Joanna Gaines-Inspired Christmas Decorations to Buy Before the Holiday Is Here  

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, we’re turning to our fave home designer for inspiration: Joanna Gaines. If there’s one thing we love about the Fixer Upper alum, it’s her ability to incorporate seasonal decorations into her everyday rustic style (in a really, really chic way).

Last year, Joanna gave us a glimpse at how she decorated her farmhouse for Christmas via Instagram — think simple, yet festive. Apart from decking out her trees with all silver ornaments, she switched out her regular couch pillows for a few red and white plaid throw pillows. On one wall, Joanna DIY’ed her own holiday sign by hanging wooden ledges with interchangeable letters spelling out “Deck the halls with boughs of holly fa la lala la”. On another wall, she kept it simple and hung a basic pinecone wreath.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

If you love Joanna’s chic rustic Christmas decorations as much as we do, you’ll definitely want to add these five similar pieces into your own holiday collection this year.

Festive Pillows

Pottery Barn

Buy It! Denver Plaid Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, $29.50; potterybarn.com

Pinecone Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! National Tree 24 Inch Feel Real Colonial Wreath with Pinecones, $49.98; amazon.com

Colorful Bottlebrush Pines

World Market

Buy It! Retro Bottlebrush Trees on Stands (Set of 4), $27.96; worldmarket.com

DIY Giant Letter Board

Pottery Barn

Buy It! Holman Ledges, $49-$169; potterybarn.com

Amazon

Buy It! Changeable Outdoor Sign 8” Flex Letters, $79.99; amazon.com

Colorful Stockings

L.L. Bean

Buy It! Chunky Knit Christmas Stocking, $24.99 (orig. $29.95); llbean.com