Russell Wilson and Ciara Selling Their Lakefront Home in Seattle for $36 Million –– See Inside!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are officially parting ways with Seattle as their stunning lakefront home is on the market for $36 million, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Listed by Windermere Real Estate, the 6-bedroom, 5 1/4-bathroom estate sits on two acres.

The dramatic mansion is just steps away from Lake Washington and offers both stunning water views as well as the city's skyline.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

The amenities of the home, which was built in 2007, include a professional gym, yoga studio, sports court and play structure.

It also boasts a dock constructed three years ago and a double jet ski lift.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

Making the most of the location, the property has terraced gardens where homeowners can entertain or find quiet areas to hide soak in nature's beauty.

An expansive grassed area serves as a favorite family spot where kids can run around from sunrise to sunset.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

Inside the home is just as impressive. From the moment you walk in the doors, you're greeted with a dramatic spiral staircase and chandelier, letting residents and guests alike know they have arrived.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

The kitchen –– which like almost all of the rooms in the home has fantastic water views –– is ready for a chef to step in and whip up some unforgettable meals.

A giant walk-in pantry and double oven are a couple of the standout features along with a full island covered with modern, black skylights.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

The primary bedroom touts an ornate fireplace with a romantic dark color scheme.

A large sitting area provides the perfect spot to embrace breathtaking views of the lake and trees.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

The walk-in closet is one fit for a fashion queen and an icon like Ciara.

The expansive space celebrates style and even gave a little sneak peek of some of the 36-year-old songstress' sports-themes designer bags.

Ciara, Russell Wilson home Credit: Windermere Real Estate

The sale follows Wilson being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Wilson, who was with the Seahawks for 10 seasons, was officially introduced as the Broncos' new quarterback last month.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN at The Novo Theater at L.A. Live on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Russell Wilson and Ciara | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' Wilson, 33, told reporters at a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, per ESPN.