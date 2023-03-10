Rush Limbaugh's Florida Mansion Sells for $155 Million, 2 Years After His Death

Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach property is off the market.

The Florida home belonging to the conservative broadcaster and author — who died at age 70 in 2021 — has sold for $155 million, per the Wall Street Journal.

Limbaugh's roughly 2.7 acre property was quietly listed last year for what WSJ estimated to be between $150 million and $175 million.

The sale is a record for Palm Beach and comes a decade after hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $129.6 million for four parcels in the city in 2013, and a year after Oracle's Larry Ellison spent $173 million for a home in Manalapan, Florida.

John Pineda/ZUMA

Limbaugh's North Ocean Boulevard home is built in a West Indies style with other structures on the property, as well as beach access. Limbaugh purchased the property in 1998 for just $3.9 million, according to property records.

The home is 24,000 square feet with a Versailles-inspired salon and a chandelier that's a replica of the one in New York's Plaza Hotel, according to the 2010 book An Army of One by Zev Chafets. As WSJ points out, it's unclear whether those elements of the home have since been updated.

Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announced her husband's death due to complications from lung cancer on Feb. 17, 2021, calling him "larger than life."

Through his time as a radio host, he pulled in millions of weekly listeners and hundreds of millions of dollars from his daily show and its offshoots, according to Vanity Fair. He also made numerous inflammatory comments: mocking former President Barack Obama as "Barack the Magic Negro"; relishing the deaths of AIDS victims; and also mocking women's activism, at one point calling a college student advocating for contraception a "slut." While he apologized for some of these remarks, he stood by others, and his audience remained loyal to his point of view on daily issues.

Shutterstock

Limbaugh had shared his cancer diagnosis publicly, announcing the news in February 2020, days before now-former President Donald Trump paused his State of the Union address to award Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

That move earned praise from conservatives and criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who said they haven't forgotten the racist and inflammatory remarks that Limbaugh made on air.