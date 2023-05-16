See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!

"It just makes me happy, and if you can't be happy in your own home, how the hell [are] you gonna be happy anywhere else?" RuPaul told Architectural Digest

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 16, 2023 04:26 PM
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
Photo: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

RuPaul's Beverly Hills mansion is the epitome of elegant glamor with modern style.

The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar, 62, gave an inside look into the California residence he owns with husband, Georges LeBar, in Architectural Digest's May issue.

The home, built in 1980, had to be remodeled to fit RuPaul's colorful aesthetic, so he brought in interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to handle renovations. Bullard, who combined the homes' original classical detailing with modern pops of color and elements, said he made the mansion larger than life just like its inhabitants.

"This is the house of Ru, a mansion of style designed as the center stage for the world's most famous and celebrated drag queen. It's the ultimate runway for the supermodel of the world," Bullard told the outlet. "I could not imagine a more appropriate place for the universe's drag mother to hold court."

Ru Paul Architectural Digest
Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

One of the key rooms in the house is the star's "disco room" for "cocktails and dancing." It features 26 disco balls hanging from the ceiling and several black and white portraits of disco icons that "inspire" them to dance and move around.

The home's kitchen also features a black and white color scheme with pops of orange color and flower motifs that RuPaul called "very bold." One of the features of the house he particularly drew attention to were the floors stained in black and white, which complimented the marble tables in the kitchen.

"It just makes me happy, and if you can't be happy in your own home, how the hell [are] you gonna be happy anywhere else?" RuPaul said.

The design in the master bedroom is also similar, featuring black and white walls with more pops of orange, RuPaul's favorite color.

His walk-in closet is a result of combining two bedrooms in the house.

"It's very emotional for me to be in here," RuPaul said of the space. "Because I remember, 'Oh, I remember I wore that on the episode where…' or 'Oh, right, I bought that at this little boutique in France.'"

He noted that there was so much storage space in the area, which features racks of clothing organized by color and style, along with square cabinets filled with matching accessories. There is also a section for his rows and rows of shoes.

Ru Paul Architectural Digest
Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

The home also features an at-home production office, with black and white walls and photos on the walls. Once again, the room has a pop of color with green seating counteracting the simple black and white features of the home. The property also includes a classic-looking bar, a pool with black and white striped chaises and an outdoor black and white dining room.

To see more photos and read the full article, pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.

Related Articles
stanley thermos
Launches We Love! Stanley Debuts Pendleton-Patterned Travel Line, Plus More New Home Products
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Sante Fe, NM
HGTV's 2023 Smart Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the Stunning Desert House — Plus, How to Win It
Lily Allen and David Harbour in AD
See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's 'Weird and Wonderful' NYC Townhouse with a Windowless 'Bed Womb'
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher Relists Iconic Malibu Mansion with a $10 Million Price Cut for $75 Million — See Inside!
SMA POLL
Patrick Dempsey Says His Malibu Home Is 'in Chaos' Amid Renovations
Architectural Digest March 2023 Sarah Paulson Malibu Home
Sarah Paulson Shows Off Her 500-Square-Foot Mobile Home in Malibu — See Inside!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cut Price of L.A. Mansion to $20 Million After 5 Months on Market — See Inside
Debby Ryan and Husband's OH Home in in AD
WATCH: Debby Ryan's Ohio 'Tree Home' Has a Massive Mushroom Mural and a Boxing Ring in the Basement
Viola Davis Architectural Digest
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Reveal Their 'Meditative' Los Angeles Home: 'This Is Definitely a Sanctuary'
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Has 'A Lot of Rules' for Her Kitchen Because 'This Is My Space' — Take a Tour
Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
Bugsy Siegel House for Sale
Historic Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Hits the Market for $17 Million
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Malibu Dream Home She 'Manifested' Owning Years After First Seeing It
Jenny McCarthy Surprise Donnie Wahlberg With Bedroom Revamp
Jenny McCarthy Surprises Husband Donnie Wahlberg with a Bedroom Makeover — See the Before and After!
Demi Lovato home in AD
Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside!