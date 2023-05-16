See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!

RuPaul's Beverly Hills mansion is the epitome of elegant glamor with modern style.

The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar, 62, gave an inside look into the California residence he owns with husband, Georges LeBar, in Architectural Digest's May issue.

The home, built in 1980, had to be remodeled to fit RuPaul's colorful aesthetic, so he brought in interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to handle renovations. Bullard, who combined the homes' original classical detailing with modern pops of color and elements, said he made the mansion larger than life just like its inhabitants.

"This is the house of Ru, a mansion of style designed as the center stage for the world's most famous and celebrated drag queen. It's the ultimate runway for the supermodel of the world," Bullard told the outlet. "I could not imagine a more appropriate place for the universe's drag mother to hold court."

Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

One of the key rooms in the house is the star's "disco room" for "cocktails and dancing." It features 26 disco balls hanging from the ceiling and several black and white portraits of disco icons that "inspire" them to dance and move around.

The home's kitchen also features a black and white color scheme with pops of orange color and flower motifs that RuPaul called "very bold." One of the features of the house he particularly drew attention to were the floors stained in black and white, which complimented the marble tables in the kitchen.

"It just makes me happy, and if you can't be happy in your own home, how the hell [are] you gonna be happy anywhere else?" RuPaul said.

The design in the master bedroom is also similar, featuring black and white walls with more pops of orange, RuPaul's favorite color.

His walk-in closet is a result of combining two bedrooms in the house.

"It's very emotional for me to be in here," RuPaul said of the space. "Because I remember, 'Oh, I remember I wore that on the episode where…' or 'Oh, right, I bought that at this little boutique in France.'"

He noted that there was so much storage space in the area, which features racks of clothing organized by color and style, along with square cabinets filled with matching accessories. There is also a section for his rows and rows of shoes.

Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

The home also features an at-home production office, with black and white walls and photos on the walls. Once again, the room has a pop of color with green seating counteracting the simple black and white features of the home. The property also includes a classic-looking bar, a pool with black and white striped chaises and an outdoor black and white dining room.

To see more photos and read the full article, pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.