Rosie O’Donnell is making a big real estate move following speculation she and girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are engaged.

The 56-year-old actress is selling her $5.9 million English-inspired country estate in Saddle River, New Jersey. She’s taking a small loss to get rid of the property, which she reportedly purchased for $6.375 million in 2013, according to Homes.com.

Despite the timing, the sale doesn’t appear to be a sign that she and Rooney, a police officer from Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a new home to call their own.

A friend of The View cohost tells PEOPLE that, “she’s selling because she is living in New York City full-time now and most of the kids are grown and did not need the big house.”

O’Donnell has three daughters — Chelsea Belle, 21, Vivienne Rose, 15, Dakota, 5 — and two sons, Parker Jaren, 23, and Blake Christopher, 18.

She has been dating Rooney, who recently suggested she was engaged with a subtle change to her Instagram bio, for nearly a year. Her page now includes the letter “R” followed by a diamond ring emoji. Radar Online first reported the possible engagement on Oct. 8.

O’Donnell’s New Jersey mansion sits on 5.7 acres, according to the listing with Special Properties, a Division of Brook Hollow Group Realtors Inc., an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. It boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths, a gourmet kitchen, multiple living rooms with fireplaces, an elevator and a guesthouse.

Outside, amenities include an in-ground pool with a grotto and waterfall, a plunge pool, spa, basketball court, three-car garage, artist’s studio and multiple balconies with sweeping views of the property. It was totally remodeled and renovated in the early 2000s.

O’Donnell and Rooney went public with their relationship in November 2017 after O’Donnell revealed she was dating a younger woman during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” she said. “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she added. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

At the time, O’Donnell also told Stern she would “never” get married again.