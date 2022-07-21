Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Majorly on Sale Right Now — and They're All Machine-Washable

But wait, it gets better: Ruggable's sister home brand Levity also specializes in machine-washable home products, but even more impressively, in the form of furniture. That's right — just like how you can toss your Ruggable rug in the laundry, every Levity chair and ottoman is designed with a removable cover you can toss in the wash if your non-potty-trained dog has an accident or your kid spills juice on the cushions.