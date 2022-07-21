Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Majorly on Sale Right Now — and They're All Machine-Washable
Between the mess you bring in on your shoes to pets' grimy paws to everyday crumbs and spills, your rugs are bound to get dirty. That's why being able to throw them into the washing machine is a game-changer — and right now, the brand that does washable rugs best is having a major sale.
Ruggable, aka the leading machine-washable rug brand, offers affordable and stylish rugs of all shapes and sizes for every space inside (and outside!) of your home. Starting today, in honor of the brand's fifth birthday, you can score 20 percent off of everything sitewide by using promo code FIVE at checkout.
That means no matter where you need a rug refresh — your kitchen, bathroom, office, hallway, or patio — Ruggable has a top-notch option at a slashed price up for grabs.
Buy It! Ruggable Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug, $167.20 with code FIVE (orig. $209); ruggable.com
But wait, it gets better: Ruggable's sister home brand Levity also specializes in machine-washable home products, but even more impressively, in the form of furniture. That's right — just like how you can toss your Ruggable rug in the laundry, every Levity chair and ottoman is designed with a removable cover you can toss in the wash if your non-potty-trained dog has an accident or your kid spills juice on the cushions.
And as an added bonus, during The Ruggable Birthday Sale (which ends on July 26), you can score four of Levity's best-selling chairs for 20 percent off, too. The Classic Lounge Chair, Classic Dining Chair, and the Scandinavian style of both picks are all marked down in 10 different fabric colors during this special crossover event, so you don't want to miss out on this rare discount.
Runners are one of the simplest ways to add interest to an otherwise plain space. Have an empty hallway? A pretty runner rug like the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug will instantly liven it up, and choosing this smaller size is a perfect way to put a Ruggable washable rug to the test before investing in a larger area option.
No matter how hard you try to keep things clean, life gets messy. Ruggable and Levity know this, which is why their rugs and chairs are made to adapt to life's everyday messes. Take advantage of this big discount while The Ruggable Birthday Sale is happening and relish in your cleanups getting a whole lot easier.
Below, shop more Ruggable washable rugs and Levity chairs while they're marked down.
Buy It! Ruggable Moroccan Diamond Plush Rug, $247.20 with code FIVE (orig. $309); ruggable.com
Buy It! Ruggable Kamran Coral Rug, $175.20 with code FIVE (orig. $219); ruggable.com
Buy It! Levity Classic Lounge Chair, $527.70 with code FIVE (orig. $659); ruggable.com
Buy It! Levity Classic Dining Chair, $159.20 with code FIVE (orig. $199); ruggable.com
Buy It! Levity the Scandinavian Lounge Chair, $399.20 with code FIVE (orig. $499); ruggable.com
Buy It! Levity the Scandinavian Dining Chair, $159.20 (orig. $199); ruggable.com
