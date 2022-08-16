Ruggable Just Launched a Collection of Affordable, Machine-Washable Faux Hide Rugs

Soft, shed-proof, and stunning designs

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yaeger
Madison Yauger

Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.

Published on August 16, 2022

Ruggable Launch Faux Hides
Photo: Ruggable

Hide rugs, and cowhides in particular, are a decor staple almost as enduring as wicker, marble, and the color beige. But recently, faux hide rugs have begun to outshine their vintage counterparts, as they mimic the classic design without harming animals.

And today, machine-washable rug company Ruggable has launched an entire collection of faux hide rugs in a range of sizes, prints, and shapes. A crowd favorite, especially among celebrities, Ruggable's new collection is pairing its signature durability with a style that lasts the ages. Spotted in the homes of Kyle Richards, Hannah Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness, Ruggable's original rugs have been praised for their easy maintenance, smart design, and longevity.

The new collection features 10 designs with medium pile thickness in prints like cheetah, cowhide, zebra, and tiger for a little pop of something wild. While they're available in standard sizes as well, the unique size for the faux hide styles are 4.5 by 6 feet.

For standard rug sizes, you can purchase a rug pad to go underneath (they're interchangeable for any same-size Ruggable rug), but these faux hide rugs come with specially-sized rug puds and have a non-slip grip material on the back. And they don't shed, so you don't have to worry about extra cleanup with these whimsical accent rugs.

They're made with a blend of recycled and virgin polyester and polyurethane, so no real animal hides are involved. The faux hide design gives you the look of this high-end trend, but without the use (or price) of real hide.

Best of all, these faux hide rugs are machine-washable, so when they've been on display for a bit and need a little refresh, you can simply throw them in the washer and dry using a low heat setting. Keep reading to see the standout designs from Ruggable's new collection.

Ruggable Launch Faux Hides
Ruggable

Buy It! Ruggable Tan & Ivory Faux Cowhide Rug, $149–$519; ruggable.com

As the most traditional type of hide rug, the cowhide is a staple, blending with modern and vintage design schemes alike. There are five different color options, and if you're going for something classic, choose either the signature black and white or the tan and ivory. If you're looking for a contemporary version (and are a fan of the mixed-metals look) there's even a black and brown hide, highlighting two bold designs in one rug.

Ruggable Launch Faux Hides
Ruggable

Buy It! Ruggable Black & Orange Tiger Faux Hide Rug, $149–$519; ruggable.com

For something with a little more edge, the tiger print faux hide rug has bold lines and two color options. The bright orange stripe can be the statement piece in an otherwise neutral room, perhaps near a white couch, by a wooden entry table, or in a white quartz kitchen. Conversely, the white stripe faux hide would easily blend with brown leather and textured furniture like rattan cane.

Ruggable Launch Faux Hides
Ruggable

Buy It! Ruggable White Cheetah Faux Hide Rug, $149–$519; ruggable.com

If The Cheetah Girls is your inspiration, there's a tasteful and sophisticated way to bring their signature print into your living room. You can go traditional with the natural cheetah (a brownish color) or contemporary with the white cheetah print; both offer bold, statement-making spots. If you typically gravitate toward neutrals but want a pop of something extra, these cheetah faux hides can do so with a hint of texture.

Ruggable Launch Faux Hides
Ruggable

Buy It! Ruggable Black & White Zebra Faux Hide Rug, $149–$519; ruggable.com

Zebra print rugs don't always make it onto the covers of design magazines, but their design is no less stunning. Ruggable's zebra faux hide rug comes in a standard black-and-white zebra stripe and offers a striking and vivid accent to the right space (but for a budget-friendly price). Like all of the rugs in this collection, they are resistant to shedding and can be cleaned via washer and dryer.

