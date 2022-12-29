Give Your Home a Refresh with One of Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs That Are Up to 20% Off

A new year brings fresh ideas and inspiration, and with Ruggable's End of Year Sale you can resolve for simpler and more sophisticated designs in your home in 2023.

The celeb-used brand — seen in the homes of Kyle Richards, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jonathan Van Ness — is known for machine-washable rugs that offer smart design and easy maintenance. Now through January 3, you can save up to 15 percent when you buy one rug, or 20 percent on two or more using the code EOY22 at checkout.

Ruggable has a huge inventory of floor coverings, so whether you like traditional area rugs, funky shag rugs, or even contemporary faux-hide rugs — launched earlier this year — this brand has you (and your floor) covered.

Plus, Ruggaable's Amazon storefront is also seeing discounts of up to 15 percent off, so no matter where you shop, you can find great deals on a variety of rug designs to fit every home and aesthetic.

Ruggable Rugs on Sale

Rugs are a fun way to add a touch of whimsy to your design scheme, and this eye-catching geometric pattern blends easily into most neutral spaces. This rug is available in all standard sizes, as well as runners and round rugs, making it versatile for many rooms in your home. To create a contemporary living space, consider pairing this rug with wood accents and rattan furniture, which will complement the beige design.

If you're into the plushy vibe, this soft zig-zag rug features a simple design that would blend well with warm tones for a bohemian style. The rug is water- and stain-resistant — a huge bonus for those prone to spills — and like all Ruggable rugs, it's machine washable. Just slip the cover off and throw it in the machine for easy laundering.

Ruggable has partnered with several celebrity designers including Jonathan Adler, and this ink drop print rug highlights his playful style with long linear strokes. Ruggable runners have non-slip padding underneath, so if you dance around your house Love Actually-style (that Hugh Grant scene lives in our minds rent-free), you don't have to worry about the rug sliding out from under your feet.

If you like a more rustic look, faux hide rugs like this cowhide throw can add a farmhouse feel to a library, office, living room, or even entrance way. Ruggable's faux hide collection offers several animal prints such as cheetah, zebra, tiger, and cow, in several shades and textures. These rugs are also non-slip and machine washable like the rest of Ruggable's inventory, but bring an element of the wild into your home.

For a modern feel, this ivory quartz rug is sophisticated and versatile in design. The veiny marbled pattern complements any space, with pops of gray, beige, and cream. The soft texture creates a smooth surface to greet your feet when stepping out of bed (should you choose it to decorate a bedroom) and like our other picks, it offers durability and easy washing.

Regardless of your style preference, Ruggable has a wide range of machine-washable rugs that will add color, texture, and smart design to any space that needs a refresh. Shop more of our favorite rugs for your home below.

