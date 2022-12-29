Lifestyle Home Give Your Home a Refresh with One of Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs That Are Up to 20% Off Save on runners, faux-hide rugs, and more for a limited time By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 29, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Ruggable A new year brings fresh ideas and inspiration, and with Ruggable's End of Year Sale you can resolve for simpler and more sophisticated designs in your home in 2023. The celeb-used brand — seen in the homes of Kyle Richards, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jonathan Van Ness — is known for machine-washable rugs that offer smart design and easy maintenance. Now through January 3, you can save up to 15 percent when you buy one rug, or 20 percent on two or more using the code EOY22 at checkout. Ruggable has a huge inventory of floor coverings, so whether you like traditional area rugs, funky shag rugs, or even contemporary faux-hide rugs — launched earlier this year — this brand has you (and your floor) covered. Plus, Ruggaable's Amazon storefront is also seeing discounts of up to 15 percent off, so no matter where you shop, you can find great deals on a variety of rug designs to fit every home and aesthetic. Ruggable Rugs on Sale Kamran Rose Rug, $75.65–$543.15 (orig. $89–$639); ruggable.com The Child Black & Cream Rug, $92.65–$619.65 (orig. $109–$729); ruggable.com Verena Runner Rug, $152.15 with coupon (orig. $179); amazon.com Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug, $186.15 with coupon (orig. $219); amazon.com Tan & Ivory Faux Cowhide Rug, $296.65 (orig. $349); ruggable.com Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, $101.15–$645.15 (orig. $119–$759); ruggable.com Zareen Washable Rug, $118.15 with coupon (orig. $139); amazon.com White Cheetah Faux Hide Rug, $296.65 (orig. $349); ruggable.com Alessia Dark Wood Round Rug, $211.65–$296.65 (orig. $249–$349); ruggable.com Moroccan Zigzag Plush Rug, $143.65–$424.15 (orig. $169–$499); ruggable.com Rugs are a fun way to add a touch of whimsy to your design scheme, and this eye-catching geometric pattern blends easily into most neutral spaces. This rug is available in all standard sizes, as well as runners and round rugs, making it versatile for many rooms in your home. To create a contemporary living space, consider pairing this rug with wood accents and rattan furniture, which will complement the beige design. Ruggable Buy It! The Child Black & Cream Rug, $92.65–$619.65 (orig. $109–$729); ruggable.com If you're into the plushy vibe, this soft zig-zag rug features a simple design that would blend well with warm tones for a bohemian style. The rug is water- and stain-resistant — a huge bonus for those prone to spills — and like all Ruggable rugs, it's machine washable. Just slip the cover off and throw it in the machine for easy laundering. Ruggable Buy It! Moroccan Zigzag Plush Rug, $143.65–$424.15 (orig. $169–$499); ruggable.com Ruggable has partnered with several celebrity designers including Jonathan Adler, and this ink drop print rug highlights his playful style with long linear strokes. Ruggable runners have non-slip padding underneath, so if you dance around your house Love Actually-style (that Hugh Grant scene lives in our minds rent-free), you don't have to worry about the rug sliding out from under your feet. Amazon Buy It! Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug, $186.15 with coupon (orig. $219); amazon.com If you like a more rustic look, faux hide rugs like this cowhide throw can add a farmhouse feel to a library, office, living room, or even entrance way. Ruggable's faux hide collection offers several animal prints such as cheetah, zebra, tiger, and cow, in several shades and textures. These rugs are also non-slip and machine washable like the rest of Ruggable's inventory, but bring an element of the wild into your home. Ruggable Buy It! Tan & Ivory Faux Cowhide Rug, $296.65 (orig. $349); ruggable.com For a modern feel, this ivory quartz rug is sophisticated and versatile in design. The veiny marbled pattern complements any space, with pops of gray, beige, and cream. The soft texture creates a smooth surface to greet your feet when stepping out of bed (should you choose it to decorate a bedroom) and like our other picks, it offers durability and easy washing. Ruggable Buy It! Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, $101.15–$645.15 (orig. $119–$759); ruggable.com Regardless of your style preference, Ruggable has a wide range of machine-washable rugs that will add color, texture, and smart design to any space that needs a refresh. Shop more of our favorite rugs for your home below. Ruggable Buy It! Kamran Rose Rug, $75.65–$543.15 (orig. $89–$639); ruggable.com Amazon Buy It! Verena Runner Rug, $152.15 with coupon (orig. $179); amazon.com Ruggable Buy It! Alessia Dark Wood Round Rug, $211.65–$296.65 (orig. $249–$349); ruggable.com Ruggable Buy It! White Cheetah Faux Hide Rug, $296.65 (orig. $349); ruggable.com Amazon Buy It! 