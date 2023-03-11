11 Area Rugs from Amazon to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring  — Up to 80% Off

Choose from indoor and outdoor options starting at just $35

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring Rugs on Sale
Photo: Amazon

After months of cold and dreary weather spring is finally on the horizon, so many of us feel the urge to spruce up our homes. However, it can be difficult to know exactly where to begin. A new rug is an easy way to give your space a fresh look because they add fluff, texture, and a sense of comfort to your place.

Fortunately, you can save up to 80 percent on tons of area rugs at Amazon right now, so you'll be able to find one that fits into any room in your home, no matter how big or small. To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorites from colorful area rugs to textured outdoor rugs. Prices vary by size and color, but they start at $35.

11 Spring Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

With the dark days of winter behind us, it's a good time to add a splash of color to your home. This round rug from Safavieh features orange, pink, and blue floral medallions and it comes with a slightly distressed look to add a bit of vintage appeal to your space. It's made from polypropylene fibers and has a low-pile height, making it fitting for high-trafficked areas. Plus, it's a whopping $277 off.

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Floral Medallion Area Rug in Cream/Multi, $69.78 (orig. $346.72); amazon.com

If you want your area rug to be the standout feature in your room, this rectangular ray of sunshine that has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings fits the bill. The low-pile rug is stain-resistant and users say it's durable enough for regular vacuuming and spot treatments.

One customer raved, "The color just pops! [It's] true to size [and] very soft, and with kids around things get spilled, but it has been very easy to clean!"

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug in Yellow/Ivory, $59.99 (orig. $192.62); amazon.com

You'll want to spend more time in outdoor spaces once the warm weather arrives, too, and there are plenty of transitional moisture-resistant rugs on sale. A popular option is the Jonathan Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured Weave Area Rug. It's made of polypropylene, so it's stain-resistant and won't get damaged by UV rays. And it has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying it's a "great outdoor rug."

"It's a very pretty blue design and is so easy to just dust off and keep clean. It doesn't stay wet either," shared one five-star customer.

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured Weave Area Rug, $52.88 (orig. $112); amazon.com

For a spring pattern check out the Nourison Passion Blue Floral Farmhouse Round Area Rug that has been marked down to just $35. It's available in six colors and 13 sizes and features a modern floral pattern that will add a breezy look in your home. According to Amazon shoppers, the area rug is comfy and the color schemes are appealing.

"[It's] soft on the feet and [has] bright pretty colors," wrote one shopper. "I absolutely love the colors and pattern! I used that to coordinate my entire deck," another reviewer wrote.

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Passion Blue Floral Farmhouse Round Area Rug, $34.66 (orig. $89); amazon.com

We don't know how long these rugs will be on sale for, so if you find something you love, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more standout rug deals.

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug in Pink, $93 (orig. $156); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug in Orange/Aqua, $74.99 (orig. $102.99); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Bright Flowers Non-Slip Area Rug, $60.16 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug in Aqua, $119.33 (orig. $359); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Floral Area Rug in Multi, $63.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Monaco Collection Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug in Multi, $78.20 (orig. $308.08); amazon.com

Spring Rugs on Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Geometric Area Rug in Yellow, $65.69 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Last-Minute Housewarming Gifts Tout
15 Beautiful Housewarming Gifts They'll Never Know You Bought Last-Minute at Amazon
Amazon roundup tout
The 30 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A $260 Robot Vacuum That 'Takes the Work Out of Cleaning' Is on Sale for Just $89 at Amazon
Related Articles
Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup Tout
16 Spring-Ready Nordstrom Home Finds That Start at $10, from Floral Sheet Sets to Colorful Candles
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32
100 Deals Weekend Roundup tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March
Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
The 15 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Area Rug
The 11 Most Stylish Area Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Budget
Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023
The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Comfortable Dining Chairs
The 15 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon for Gathering, According to Shoppers
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Best Washable Rugs
The 15 Best Washable Rugs of 2023
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs
The 8 Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy on Amazo
The 17 Most Comfortable Couches on Amazon of 2023, According to Thousands of Reviews
Forever-21-Alix-Earle
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
End Tables with Drawer Cabine
These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They're Actually Under $100 on Amazon
Splendid x Rachelove Collection
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Several of the top fashion and beauty gifts
The 36 Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts of 2023, Recommended by Tastemakers and Influencers