11 Area Rugs from Amazon to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring  — Up to 80% Off

After months of cold and dreary weather spring is finally on the horizon, so many of us feel the urge to spruce up our homes. However, it can be difficult to know exactly where to begin. A new rug is an easy way to give your space a fresh look because they add fluff, texture, and a sense of comfort to your place.

Fortunately, you can save up to 80 percent on tons of area rugs at Amazon right now, so you'll be able to find one that fits into any room in your home, no matter how big or small. To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorites from colorful area rugs to textured outdoor rugs. Prices vary by size and color, but they start at $35.

11 Spring Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

With the dark days of winter behind us, it's a good time to add a splash of color to your home. This round rug from Safavieh features orange, pink, and blue floral medallions and it comes with a slightly distressed look to add a bit of vintage appeal to your space. It's made from polypropylene fibers and has a low-pile height, making it fitting for high-trafficked areas. Plus, it's a whopping $277 off.

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Floral Medallion Area Rug in Cream/Multi, $69.78 (orig. $346.72); amazon.com

If you want your area rug to be the standout feature in your room, this rectangular ray of sunshine that has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings fits the bill. The low-pile rug is stain-resistant and users say it's durable enough for regular vacuuming and spot treatments.

One customer raved, "The color just pops! [It's] true to size [and] very soft, and with kids around things get spilled, but it has been very easy to clean!"

Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug in Yellow/Ivory, $59.99 (orig. $192.62); amazon.com

You'll want to spend more time in outdoor spaces once the warm weather arrives, too, and there are plenty of transitional moisture-resistant rugs on sale. A popular option is the Jonathan Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured Weave Area Rug. It's made of polypropylene, so it's stain-resistant and won't get damaged by UV rays. And it has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying it's a "great outdoor rug."

"It's a very pretty blue design and is so easy to just dust off and keep clean. It doesn't stay wet either," shared one five-star customer.

Buy It! Jonathan Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured Weave Area Rug, $52.88 (orig. $112); amazon.com

For a spring pattern check out the Nourison Passion Blue Floral Farmhouse Round Area Rug that has been marked down to just $35. It's available in six colors and 13 sizes and features a modern floral pattern that will add a breezy look in your home. According to Amazon shoppers, the area rug is comfy and the color schemes are appealing.

"[It's] soft on the feet and [has] bright pretty colors," wrote one shopper. "I absolutely love the colors and pattern! I used that to coordinate my entire deck," another reviewer wrote.

Buy It! Nourison Passion Blue Floral Farmhouse Round Area Rug, $34.66 (orig. $89); amazon.com

We don't know how long these rugs will be on sale for, so if you find something you love, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more standout rug deals.

Buy It! Nuloom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug in Pink, $93 (orig. $156); amazon.com

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug in Orange/Aqua, $74.99 (orig. $102.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Bright Flowers Non-Slip Area Rug, $60.16 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug in Aqua, $119.33 (orig. $359); amazon.com

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Floral Area Rug in Multi, $63.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Safavieh Monaco Collection Distressed Non-Shedding Area Rug in Multi, $78.20 (orig. $308.08); amazon.com

Buy It! Rugshop Geometric Area Rug in Yellow, $65.69 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

