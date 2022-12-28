Chocolate and Wine Stains Are No Match for Our Best Tested Commercial Carpet Cleaner — and It's $150 Off

Sometimes carpets need more than a spot clean, and that's when it's time to bring in the heavy-duty equipment. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a one-time cleaning service, you may want to consider buying a commercial carpet cleaner to regularly maintain that fresh look yourself. Lucky for you, the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner — a device tested and approved by our lab team — is on sale.

PEOPLE methodically tests thousands of products each year to help our readers find the ones worthy of the spend, and this carpet cleaner wowed our testers with its ability to lift stains. We considered every quality shoppers might look for in the floorcare device, such as ease of setup, effectiveness, portability, noise level, ease of use, and overall value. Our team appreciated this machine's easy setup, noting it only took three minutes from the time of unboxing to usability as it came fully assembled.

And it really does work: Our testers were amazed by how "quickly and easily" this machine removed stains, including notoriously stubborn ones like chocolate and dirt. Red wine and coffee also met their match with this carpet cleaner. The lighter stains took about six passes to remove, while the tougher ones were essentially erased after 12 passes.

Amazon

Buy It! Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner, $449.97 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

While it might be tempting to compare this cleaner to simpler models — and get stuck on details like noise level and portability — it's good to remember that this isn't a standard carpet cleaner. It's a heavy-duty piece of machinery, so it works at a higher level, making a little more noise, but ultimately achieving a deeper clean. Our testers joked that it's not a machine you can "have a conversation" over, but it didn't hurt their ears and reached an "expected" level of noise.

It does require some muscle to move around, but you can think of it as your daily exercise, or find a handsome stranger to assist (did we just write a Hallmark movie?). In all seriousness, our testers didn't have too much difficulty with use, and they noted that "it moved smoothly" once it got going. It's not intended to be super portable so don't attempt to move it up or down stairs. For flat areas, you can move it around by leaning it back on a set of wheels and rolling it to its next destination.

Once the cleaning was complete, it took just over two hours for the carpet to dry, which is fairly standard for commercial cleaning and not a huge inconvenience. All said and done, our team assigned the cleaner a perfect score for overall value. "I was surprised how low the price was," one tester said, noting the size and capabilities of the machine. And today it's even less, discounted by 25 percent on Amazon.

The new year is the ideal time to tidy up areas of your home, and carpets often get left behind with spring cleaning. Not this year! Your carpets will glisten like the day you moved in after a few passes with the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner. Get it today for $150 off, and say goodbye to dirt and debris in 2023.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.