Lifestyle Home Mini Uggs Are So Hard to Get Right Now — but We Found Some for Up to 38% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale They're similar to the mini Ugg boots celebrities like Mindy Kaling have worn By Nicol Natale Published on December 8, 2022 11:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram; ENT/SplashNews.com; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images The official start of winter is around the corner, and it's only going to get colder. Bundling up in the warmest clothes and shoes is the only way to take on the chillier weather, and there's nothing like being armed with a cozy pair of Ugg boots. With their fuzzy interior and easy slip-on design, Uggs are a no-brainer for cold weather, and right now, you can score so many popular styles on sale for up to 45 percent off at Rue La La. The under-the-radar site is an online boutique that offers major deals on designer labels (just make sure to sign up for a free account to get in on the savings). Plan on spending lots of time bundled up indoors in the weeks ahead? Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a new pair of Ugg slippers, which so many celebrities like Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and more have worn recently. Other popular styles such as hard-to-find mini boots and leopard-print finds are also included in Rue La La's flash sale. But hurry, the deals end on December 19 at 11 a.m. — and styles are going fast. Shop celebrity-inspired and top-rated Ugg boots and slippers below. Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale at Rue La La: Ugg Classic Mini Suede Boot in Chestnut, $98.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Classic Mini Suede Boot in Black, $98.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $109.99 (orig. $200) Ugg Classic Short II Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $170) Ugg Pearle Suede Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $80) Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Gray, $69.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $129.99 (orig. $200) Ugg Mini Blakely Bow Gimmer Suede Bootie, $99.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Classic Short Leather Boot, $99.99 (orig. $175) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Uggs are well known for their classic chestnut color, which celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and more are fans of. But this year in particular, Hollywood has been wearing the brand's mini styles on repeat, and several options are discounted at Rue La La. You can score the Classic Mini Suede Boot for $60 less right now. The mini silhouette and easy pull-on gives them more of a slipper-like appearance, yet they offer extra warmth and coverage of your ankles. You can also get a pair of the on-sale booties in black, too. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Suede Boot in Chestnut, $98.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Suede Boot in Black, $98.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Looking for a more elevated version of the mini style? There's the Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, which comes in the teeny design celebrities like Gigi Hadid are been wearing non-stop, plus extra faux fur on the exterior to keep your ankles warm. The lightly-padded insole offers additional support, and the study sole with traction means you can trek in them outdoors to face the elements. And right now, they're 45 percent off — an absolute steal. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $109.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com Leopard print is another go-to style choice celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid have been wearing lately, and you can get the print in a winter-ready form with the Ugg Classic Short II Suede Boot. The tall boots offer optimal coverage of your shins, making them a great choice for crisp winter days, and they're filled with a soft lining that provides extra warmth. Plus, you can snag them for $70 less at this sale. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Classic Short II Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com If you're anything like Jennifer Lopez, you already know that Ugg slippers are a versatile choice that can go with everything in your closet from fuzzy jackets to baggy sweatpants. A similar pair to the Coquette style the actress has worn on numerous occasions is just $60 at Rue La La, the Pearle Suede Slipper. The slipper is a similar slip-on design, plus a soft suede exterior that covers the top of your feet. The lightly-padded insole offers great support, and there's even traction on the durable rubber sole should you take these slippers outdoors. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Pearle Suede Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com Whether you're looking for cozy house slippers or a new pair of boots to carry you through winter, Rue La La has got you covered. Shop more of our top picks before styles sell out. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Gray, $69.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $129.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Bow Gimmer Suede Bootie, $99.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Classic Short Leather Boot, $99.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? 