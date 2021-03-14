This Electric Grout Cleaner Removes Years-Old Stains and Grime in Minutes, and It’s on Sale for $20

Cleaning your shower, floor tiles, and sink basin can sometimes feel like a workout. Scrubbing (and sweating over) nasty grout is enough to make anyone give up a tough cleaning job. But finally, there's a tool that does the grout scrubbing for you with the press of a button — and it's on sale for $20.
If you're used to cleaning between tiles with a disposable toothbrush, using the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber, an electric grout cleaning tool that removes stains and mildew buildup in between bathroom tiles or flooring, may shock you. Shoppers say it's so good, it's removed "gunk and grime off the grout that has been there for years."
Buy It! Rubbermaid Power Scrubber, $19.62 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
Some even describe the grout scrubber as a "toothbrush on steroids" because its battery-operated design does all the hard work for you. The Rubbermaid tool removes "even the toughest stains" (like pink grout and mold) with an oscillating head that pulses and rotates up to 60 times per second. Think about how many back-and-forth brushstrokes you'd have to do to compete with that.
The Rubbermaid Power Scrubber comes with three head attachments, including a pointy brush specifically for tight corners that removes stuck-on-there scum in minutes. And while the waterproof device is designed to clean sinks and tiles, reviewers also use the "must-have cleaning tool" on furniture, jewelry, and even their cars. That versatility is just part of why shoppers have given it nearly 4,000 five-star ratings.
"I bought this to clean my tile floor grout, which after using this I realized was much filthier than I even realized!" wrote one Amazon shopper. "The before and after were night and day. And let me tell you, seeing the difference is addicting and caused me to clean way more and way quicker than I was even planning."
Another reviewer shared that it "elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions," adding, "keep your fountain of youth, save your holy salves. This thing is nirvana." Even shoppers with hand pain says it "saves painful arthritic fingers from scrubbing."Save time and backbreaking efforts while cleaning with the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber that's on sale for $20 for a limited time.
