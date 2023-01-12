I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon

For my entire life, I've lived in the Midwest, where you'll likely end up with a new food storage container after every kind of gathering — potlucks, barbecues, and especially Thanksgiving. This is why my kitchen cabinets have been overwhelmed with an assortment of mismatched plastic containers and lids for my entire adult life. Ultimately, I decided enough was enough.

I purged all of my old, disordered containers and replaced them with the Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $20. It's made up of five units in three different sizes with matching lids that are constructed with BPA-free plastic, providing plenty of variety when it comes to storage.

Each one is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, so I often use them for meal prep and leftovers. Plus, they're crystal clear, so I can always see what's inside, which helps me avoid food waste. But the best part? I can finally store soup and chicken stock without having to worry about anything spilling out and making a mess: Every lid has an air-tight seal that locks onto the container and fastens with two latches for extra security.

Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Set of 5, $19.97 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

I'm not the only one who swears by these Rubbermaid containers; the set has more than 16,000 perfect ratings and tons of rave reviews that had me sold well before I bought them. One person said they use the containers to brine meats, which means they "shake them vigorously every hour or so" and "keep them upside down in the refrigerator" with "no leaks whatsoever." Another shopper said, "These stack so well and now my cabinet for containers is so neat and clean" — exactly what I was looking for.

The Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers are game-changing for anyone looking to downsize their collection without limiting their options. Like many other reviewers, I ended up buying a second set to ensure I always have some on hand while others are in the dishwasher. Grab your own while the Rubbermaid food storage containers are on sale at Amazon.

