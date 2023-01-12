Lifestyle Home I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon More than 16,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew For my entire life, I've lived in the Midwest, where you'll likely end up with a new food storage container after every kind of gathering — potlucks, barbecues, and especially Thanksgiving. This is why my kitchen cabinets have been overwhelmed with an assortment of mismatched plastic containers and lids for my entire adult life. Ultimately, I decided enough was enough. I purged all of my old, disordered containers and replaced them with the Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $20. It's made up of five units in three different sizes with matching lids that are constructed with BPA-free plastic, providing plenty of variety when it comes to storage. Each one is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, so I often use them for meal prep and leftovers. Plus, they're crystal clear, so I can always see what's inside, which helps me avoid food waste. But the best part? I can finally store soup and chicken stock without having to worry about anything spilling out and making a mess: Every lid has an air-tight seal that locks onto the container and fastens with two latches for extra security. Amazon Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Set of 5, $19.97 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. I'm not the only one who swears by these Rubbermaid containers; the set has more than 16,000 perfect ratings and tons of rave reviews that had me sold well before I bought them. One person said they use the containers to brine meats, which means they "shake them vigorously every hour or so" and "keep them upside down in the refrigerator" with "no leaks whatsoever." Another shopper said, "These stack so well and now my cabinet for containers is so neat and clean" — exactly what I was looking for. The Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers are game-changing for anyone looking to downsize their collection without limiting their options. Like many other reviewers, I ended up buying a second set to ensure I always have some on hand while others are in the dishwasher. Grab your own while the Rubbermaid food storage containers are on sale at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jones Road Beauty Just Brought Back Its Beloved 'New Year, Same You' Set That Creates a Fresh-Faced Look Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Not Freezing Anymore' Thanks to This Space Heater — and It's on Sale Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale