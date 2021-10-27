35,000 Shoppers Can't Be Wrong About These Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers
It's not a stretch to guess that we've all thrown out a food storage container (or 50) over the years. After all, finding the best food storage for your kitchen can be tough: The containers need to be leak-proof, stain-proof, microwave-safe, stackable, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free — not to mention, they can't hold onto food odors.
Rubbermaid is a household name known for excellent organizational products, so it's not surprising that the Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Storage Container Set is third on Amazon's list of best-selling food containers, not far behind its top-selling two-piece counterpart. The 10-piece set comes complete with two small snack-size containers with a 1.3-cup capacity, two medium salad-size containers of 3.2 cups, one 9.6-cup container, and corresponding lids. At only $20, that's just $4 per covered container.
The crystal-clear BPA-free plastic allows you to easily view what's inside, so you can take the right container from the fridge to the table and then the dishwasher. The brand promises the containers are 100 percent leak-proof because of the lids' airtight seal and latch closures, and the lids have built-in vents that ensure a splatter-free trip through the microwave. Not to mention, Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers are made to seamlessly stack on top of each other, which really comes in handy when you pick up a 44-piece set.
Over 35,000 customers have given the 10-piece set a five-star rating. One shopper wrote, "They are much more versatile than any plastic containers we had before… These really meet all of our needs for food storage."
Another said, "If I could give this product 10 stars I would! I have never had containers that I love so much. It's crazy that a set of containers can make me so happy but it will do the same for you when you get them. I have literally gotten rid of every single other container I have and replaced them with these and I still want to buy more."
