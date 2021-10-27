35,000 Shoppers Can't Be Wrong About These Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

The crystal-clear BPA-free plastic allows you to easily view what's inside, so you can take the right container from the fridge to the table and then the dishwasher. The brand promises the containers are 100 percent leak-proof because of the lids' airtight seal and latch closures, and the lids have built-in vents that ensure a splatter-free trip through the microwave. Not to mention, Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers are made to seamlessly stack on top of each other, which really comes in handy when you pick up a 44-piece set.